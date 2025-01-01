We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Stadium Value Enhancement:
Perimeter Outdoor LED Signage
At the stadium, a soccer game is underway, and perimeter LEDs are installed on the spectator-side edge of the field, displaying advertisements clearly.
Enhancing the Value of Your Stadium
Elevate the value of your stadium and help support increased revenue by installing high-quality LED displays with enhanced resolution and refresh rates. Our state-of-the-art displays offer advertisers an attractive advertising space, while the crisp images and smooth video playback maximize advertising effectiveness. This can create opportunities for higher advertising rates, which can ultimately contribute to your venue’s profitability.
Outstanding Visibility
With an impressive brightness of 6,000 nits, this bright display excels in outdoor environments, even under direct sunlight, effortlessly capturing attention and delivering content effectively. Additionally, it features a high refresh rate of 7,680 Hz, providing viewers with a clearer experience by minimizing black bars, blurring, and flickering that can commonly occur during video playback. Furthermore, the wide viewing angle enhances visibility for all spectators.
Meeting UEFA Requirements
Our perimeter LED displays are suitable for installation in UEFA stadiums. The GPPA series is designed to meet UEFA product requirements for reliable performance in highpressure situations.
* The GPPA series meet the LED technical specification requirements announced by UEFA as of July 2024.
Stadium-Specific Design
Designed specifically for stadium installations, the GPPA series is equipped with safety features to protect players during games. Its sophisticated design incorporates protective elements, such as cushioning and rubber masks, to safeguard players on the field.
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
When considering business operations, the integration of software solutions alongside hardware capabilities is crucial for enhancing operational efficiency. The product's compatibility with LG's CVGA, LCQT system controller allows seamless integration with LG software solutions, such as SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and LG ConnectedCare, empowering customers to effectively manage their operations.
* Actual GUI may vary across different versions of webOS (LG’s platform).
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.
* For more details, please visit www.lg-informationdisplay.com/solution/lg-business-cloud/lg-connectedcare
All Spec
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
1,080
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
360
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
750
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
2,948
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
983
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)
2,048
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
Refresh Rate (Hz)
7,680
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
Operating Temperature(℃)
-20℃ to +50℃
Operating Humidity
10~90%RH
IP Rating Front
IP65
IP Rating Rear
IP65
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
Max. 6,000
Color Temperature (K)
3,200 ~ 9,300 (Default 6,000)
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
120
Brightness Uniformity
97%
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
6,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
Pixel Pitch (mm)
6.25
Module Resolution (WxH)
64 x 48
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
400 x 300
Weight per Module (kg)
1.46
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
4 x 3
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
256 x 144
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
1,600 x 960 x 120 (Screen 1,600 x 900)
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
1.44
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
46
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
29.95
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
25,600
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
Cabinet Material
Aluminum
Service Access
Front & Rear
CONTROLLER
Controller
CVGA / LCQT
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHS, REACH
STANDARD
Certification
CE, CB, ETL, FCC
Certification (Fire Protection)
BS476 Part7 Class1 & EN13501-1 Class B