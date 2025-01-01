We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
On-premise Solution for Enhanced Control and Efficiency
LG SuperSign Control+ is an on-premise signage management solution that provides remote control and monitoring features optimized for LG’s webOS signage. As an on-premise solution, it requires its own IT infrastructure and network, but can support integration with up to 3,000 signage displays, making it suitable for companies with a large number of devices. Additionally, to facilitate the management of numerous devices, multiple administrators can access the solution.
Structure of LG SuperSign Control+
With the ability to remotely change device settings and manage multiple devices simultaneously,
LG ConnectedCare saves you time and money on costly on-site visits, which can be an effective solution for signage operators for signage operators.
Monitoring
Monitoring is a crucial component when operating signage devices, providing essential benefits for the seamless management of your digital signage devices. See how LG SuperSign Control+ can monitor digital signage devices.
Warning Thresholds / Email Alerts
LG SuperSign Control+ allows users to set custom warning thresholds based on specific purposes such as temperature or other metrics. These thresholds can be configured for different groups or categories of devices. When a value exceeds the set threshold, the system automatically sends an email notification to the designated observer, providing immediate error reporting. This proactive approach ensures that users are alerted to potential issues even if the device appears to be functioning normally. By receiving advance warning notifications, users can take preemptive measures to address expected failures and reduce downtime.
Device Control
When operating signage displays, it is frequently necessary to have control over them. LG SuperSign Control+ provides users with the capability to manage their devices effectively, ranging from making simple configuration adjustments to scheduling different settings for different times.
Schedule Configuration
LG SuperSign Control+ makes it easy to control multiple devices simultaneously. When there are multiple devices that require settings changes, you can conveniently select them all at once and apply batch changes. By entering the select mode, you can choose multiple devices and efficiently modify their settings in a streamlined manner.
Management
Management tools can be helpful when managing a large number of devices. LG SuperSign Control+ provides other types of management needed to run displays, such as account management and history management, in addition to device management.
History Management
LG SuperSign Control+ keeps track of the history of device issues and settings facilitating comprehensive device management. The issue history log enables proactive responses to recurring problems on specific devices. Furthermore, whenever changes are made to device settings, the system records them, providing a valuable reference. This means that even if incorrect settings are applied, they can be easily restored by referring to the history log, ensuring smooth management and minimizing potential errors.