We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A Solution to Control the White Balance of Signage
LG SuperSign Control+ is an on-premise signage management solution that provides remote control and monitoring features optimized for LG’s webOS signage. As an on-premise solution, it requires its own IT infrastructure and network, but can support integration with up to 3,000 signage displays, making it suitable for companies with a large number of devices. Additionally, to facilitate the management of numerous devices, multiple administrators can access the solution.
Structure
Key Features
Details
Manual Calibration
Even if a user is not a expert, Manual calibration provides an easy editing environment by enabling users to adjust white balance through LG's own UI.
Sensor Calibration
Sensor calibration is based on LG's unique algorithm for high quality. It supports general sensors in markets and considers installation environment.