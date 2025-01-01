About Cookies on This Site

Compressor & Motor
Contact us

Rotary Compressor

LG Rotary Compressor provides a wide range of single, twin cylinder with Fixed and Variable Speed Compressors, provide you with full support in various applications of your needs.

A close up of an internal mechanical component of a lg rotary compressor.

Why LG Rotary CompressorProduct LineupApplicationsFAQs

Why LG Rotary Compressor

Innovation, Energy saving, and strong global partnership are the main features in LG Rotary Compressors that build on over 60 years of reliability and quality.

The image showcases a lineup of black lg rotary compressors in various sizes.

Innovation

Innovative products with high quality standards.

Energy Saving

Energy saving technology by increasing energy efficiency.

Partnership

A strong global network to provide products and engineering service timely.

Products Lineup

FeaturesFixed SpeedVariable Speed
LG Fixed Speed Compressor – black compact refrigeration motor for refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and beverage machines, featuring R134a, R600a, and R290 refrigerants
LG Variable Speed Compressor – energy-efficient refrigeration motor for refrigerators, water purifiers, and ice makers, using R134a and R600a refrigerants
RefrigerantR22, R32, R134a, R290, R410A, R454BR32, R134a, R290, R410A, R454B
Capacity (kW)1.8 - 11.01.0 - 14.0
Capacity (Btu-hr)6,142 - 37,5323,412 - 47,768
Cylinder TypeSingle, TwinSingle, Twin
ApplicationAir Conditioning, Dehumidifier, DryerAir Conditioning, Dehumidifier, Dryer, AWHP
Learn moreLearn more
* Fixed Speed capacity is tested under ASHRAE-T conditions at 60Hz. Variable Speed capacity is tested under ARI conditions at 60Hz.
The front view of LG UniRotary™ Compressor

Product for the US Market

UniRotary™ Compressor

LG's UniRotary™ has innovative technology for reliable restarts and durability, making it well-suited for a unitary system.

UniRotary™ Compressor Learn more
Close-up of the LG Hinged-Vane Compressor, showcasing its unique design, with highlighted flow directions in red and blue.

Our Special Product

Hinged-Vane Compressor

LG Hinged-Vane Rotary Compressor overcomes performance limitations at low-speed operation, and operates without noise from vane sticking.

Hinged-Vane Compressor Learn more

Applications

Designed for both residential and commercial use, Rotary Compressor is a great choice for multifamily, mixed use, and other space.

Residential air conditioning image

Residential Air Conditioning

Light commercial air conditioning image

Light Commercial Air Conditioning

Dehumidifier image

Dehumidifier

Unitary system image

Unitary System

Air to water heat pump image

Air to Water Heat Pump

Data center cooling system image

Data Center Cooling System

FAQs

Q.

What is the difference between a Rotary Compressor and a Scroll Compressor?

A.

In a Rotary Compressor compresses refrigerant inside its compression chamber with the help of the rotary motion of the roller and vertical movement of the vane. In contrast to this, a Scroll Compressor, compression of the refrigerant takes place inside the scroll wrap with the help of scrolls.

Q.

What is a Rotary Compressor?

A.

A Rotary compressor uses a rotary-type positive-displacement mechanism for compressing the refrigerant. A Rotary Compressor is composed of a body and an accumulator. The body can be split into two parts: one with the motor and the other with the compressor.

Q.

Which systems use Rotary Compressors?

A.

All these components are essential to the operation of an air conditioner. Air conditioners, just like refrigerators, require a compressor to function. The most common compressor used in residential air conditioners is a Rotary Compressor.

Q.

Why do Rotary Compressors have accumulators?

A.

The refrigerant from the evaporator is not directly sucked into the compression chamber of the compressor; instead, it passes through the accumulator first. The accumulator helps the liquid refrigerant evaporate before being sucked into the compression chamber.

Q.

What is the difference between a Single Rotary and a Twin Rotary Compressor?

A.

A Single Rotary Compressor has one cylinder, while a Twin Rotary Compressor has two cylinders, offering greater efficiency and balance.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

