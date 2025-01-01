About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Compressor & Motor
Contact us

UniRotary™ Compressor

The LG UniRotary™ Compressor, featuring innovative technology, is designed to deliver reliable performance in unitary systems.

LG's UniRotary™ compressor in black with metallic accents is highlighted under lighting.

LG's UniRotary™ compressor in black with metallic accents is highlighted under lighting.

What isKey FeaturesApplicationsSpecificationsFAQs

What is UniRotary™ Compressor?

Our UniRotary™ Compressors feature a design with check valves and solenoid valves, providing reliable restarts and outstanding durability.

WATCH VIDEO
The image displays a black rotary compressor with detailed close-ups highlighting the check valve and solenoid valve components.

The image displays a black rotary compressor with detailed close-ups highlighting the check valve and solenoid valve components.

Key Features

LG UniRotary™ Compressor is engineered to withstand harsh restarts, significantly enhancing motor durability and ensuring long-lasting performance in unitary applications.

Enhanced system stability icon

Enhanced System Stability

Quick restart capability icon

Quick Restart Capability

Enhanced Systme Stability

The UniRotary™ Compressor features a check valve that prevents high pressure from entering when off, helping to maintain stable pressure and allowing a gradual rise in temperature. This design enhances overall stability and boosts the SEER rating.

Comparison image of conventional rotary compressor and LG UniRotary™ Compressor, illustrating the temperature change as it transitions from on to off.

Quick Restart Capability

Our UniRotary™ Compressor's solenoid valve quickly adjusts the pressure between the main unit (A) and accumulator (B), enabling rapid restarts and instant cooling. Unlike conventional systems, this ensures faster and smoother system reactivation.

Comparison image of conventional rotary compressor and UniRotary™ Compressor, featuring a graph that compares the restart time after being turned off.

Comparison image of conventional rotary compressor and UniRotary™ Compressor, featuring a graph that compares the restart time after being turned off.

Applications

Find out about the applications of LG UniRotary™ Compressor.

Unitary System

Unitary System

Product Specifications

 RefrigerantSeriesSpeed TypeCooling Capacity(kW)Cooling Capacity(Btu/hr)
R410AGVAFixed Speed4.4 - 7.315,149 - 24,996
R454BKJA,  KVAFixed Speed2.9 - 8.110,001 - 27,637
R410AGJT,  GPTVariable Speed7.4 - 13.825,396 - 46,993
R454BKJT,  KPTVariable Speed7.0 - 13.223,901 - 45,001

* The capacity is tested under ARI conditions at 60Hz.

Find Compressors

FAQs

Q.

What is benefit of UniRotary™ Compressor?

A.

The UniRotary™ Compressor uses a check valve and solenoid valve to enhance reliability. Designed for unitary products, it improves SEER rating and ensures high reliability for all applications.

Q.

How does the SEER rating improve?

A.

UniRotary™ Compressor prevents high or low pressure equalization when set to "compressor off" by taking advantage of residual cooling.

Q.

Why is a solenoid attached to the pipe connecting the body and accumulator in a UniRotary™ Compressor?

A.

The solenoid valve in a UniRotary™ Compressor rapidly adjusts the pressure between the accumulator and the body, minimizing restart time and enabling quick operation.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Find Compressors

Find Compressors
white bg image

Resource Download

Resource Download
white bg image

Where to Buy

Where to Buy