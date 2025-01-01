About Cookies on This Site

Compressor & Motor
Fixed Speed Rotary Compressor

LG Fixed Speed Rotary Compressor provides consistent and reliable performance across various applications, making it ideal for situations that require stable and continuous operation.

What is Fixed Speed Rotary Compressor?

Our Fixed Speed Rotary Compressor performs compression work efficiently and reliably, operating at a constant speed determined by the supplied power.

Key Features

LG Fixed Speed Rotary Compressor is suitable for a variety of products due to its diverse size options and adaptability to global power environments.

Simple, Robust Structure

Global Power Compatibility

Variety of Applications

Simple, Robust Structure

Fixed Speed Rotary Compressors feature a robust structure due to their simple design, which includes key components like a cylinder, bearings, crankshaft, roller, and vane.

Global Power Compatibility

Fixed Speed Rotary Compressors are designed to accommodate various global power environments, such as 110V in the US and 220V in Europe, enabling seamless operation across different regions.

Variety of Applications

A wide range of appliances, including air conditioners, dryers, RVs, dehumidifiers, and other devices of various sizes, are well-suited for LG Fixed Speed Rotary Compressors.

Product Specifications

RefrigerantSeriesCooling Capacity(kW)Cooling Capacity(Btu/hr)Note
R290PS, PA1.0 - 1.93,286 - 6,384 
R32DA, DK, DJ, DV1.9 - 8.26,650 - 27,995 
R410AGA, GK, GJ, GV, GP1.3 - 11.24,521 - 38,194 
R134aEA, EK1.5 - 2.15,210 - 7,247Dryer Conditions
R22QJ, QV, QP3.7 - 8.112,747 - 27,801 
R410AGVA4.4 - 7.315,149 - 24,996For US Market
R454BKJA, KVA2.9 - 11.110,001 - 37,802For US Market

* The capacity is tested under ASHRAE-T HBP conditions at 60Hz.

Find Compressors

FAQs

Q.

What is the difference between Fixed Speed Rotary Compressor and Variable Speed Rotary Compressor?

A.

A Fixed Speed Rotary Compressor not only has a bigger startup surge, but it is also going to draw the same amount of energy no matter the compressed air output demand. A Variable Speed Rotary Compressor will lower its RPMs when less output is needed and ramp them up when more is required.

Q.

Does the Fixed Speed Rotary Compressor have devices to protect the motor?

A.

The Fixed Speed Rotary Compressor features an OLP (Overload Protector), ensuring stable temperature control even in the face of overheating or irregular voltage fluctuations.

Q.

Is the Fixed Speed Rotary Compressor better than the Variable Speed Rotary Compressor?

A.

The Variable Speed Rotary Compressor requires software to control the motor, which increases the cost, whereas the Fixed Speed Rotary Compressor does not have this requirement.

