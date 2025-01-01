About Cookies on This Site

1 Way Cassette

LG 1 Way Cassette with its elegant design fits perfectly into any interior, not exposing any piping or extra cover hiding pipes.

The ceiling-mounted LG One Way Ceiling Cassette is dispersing a visible green airflow from its front duct into the living room area.

Air PurificationComfortable and Wide AirflowSlim HeightThinQ™
The LG One Way Ceiling Cassette processes a visible airflow, shifting from green to red, through its five-step purification system.

Air Purification for Healthier Indoor Spaces

A powerful 5-step air purification system removes odors, germs, and PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

5-step filtration

Air Purification Kit

Remove up to 99% of ultra fine dust

Removes Ultrafine Dust

Remove up to 91% of bacteria and virus

Removes Bacteria & Virus

Certified by Intertek and TUVRheinland

Certified by

*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.

Step 1

Pre-Filter

Capture fine dust.

Step 2

Dust Electrification

Increases the electrostatic force of particle. Improves filter’s collecting efficiency.

Step 3

PM 1.0 Filter

Removes up to 99% of fine to ultrafine dust.

Step 4

Deodorization Filter

High efficiency gas absorption technology removes unpleasant odors & harmful gases.

Step 5

Ionizer

Inactivate bacteria and germs.

*The fine dust reduction performance of the air purification kit was tested by TUV Rheinland by disposing Potassium chloride in a contaned area of 4m X 2.5m X 3m and kept the appliance (Model number PTAHTP0,PAH-TUP0M) running for thirtyfive (35) minutes for fine dust of 50 nm and fourtyone (41) minutes for 100 nm, and the result was 99.9% reduction of fine dust of 50 nm and 100 nm (the test was based on the Korean experimental standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). The results may vary depending on the environment.

*The airborne bacteria removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) in a contained area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TUP0M) running for sixty (60) minutes, and the result was 91.2% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.

*The airborne virus removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Phi-X174 virus in a contaned area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TUP0M) running for thirty (30) minutes, and the result was 95.3% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.

The LG One Way Cassette's half shell is removed, revealing the inner structure and visible airflow, with a glowing blue L-shape structure.

Clean from the Inside Out

Safe Plus Insulation is an antimicrobial treatment that is applied to internal insulation components to prevent the growth of mold, and provides cleaner, fresher airflow.

*Safe plus insulation will be applied to devices beginning in May 2021. Please contact your local LG office for further information about products.

Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring

Real-time monitoring with a wireless or wired remote controller, panel LED lamp, and smart phone.

The left half image shows LG's control unit displaying air quality, while the right half shows a person operating a ceiling unit via LG ThinQ.

The left half image shows LG's control unit displaying air quality, while the right half shows a person operating a ceiling unit via LG ThinQ.

Easy Installation

The filter attaches to the indoor unit body for easier installation.

Washable Filter

Save on filter replacement with a semi-permanent filter that’s easy to clean.

Wider Airflow for Comfortable Cooling

Wide airflow ensures that cool air reaches every corner of the room regardless of where the air conditioner is installed. (20° - 70° vertically, 120° auto swing)

The LG One Way Ceiling Cassette is dispersing a visible blue airflow into a bedroom, furnished with a queen-size bed topped with a black blanket.

Installation Flexibility

Compact design of 1 Way Cassette minimizes installation space.

The LG One Way Ceiling Cassette is shown on the right half, with a dotted line and a red arrow marking the unit's body height of 132mm.

Slim & Compact Design

1 Way Cassette with slim height has reduced the restriction

which enables flexible installation in narrow ceiling space.

Wi-Fi Remote Control with LG ThinQ™

Monitor and control energy consumption for more effective energy conservation. Check the temperature in your home even when you are away. Mobile Remote Control works anytime, anywhere.

Varying sizes of circles, and the tree is in the center. An LG Wi-Fi modem is displayed on the left, and a smartphone with the ThinQ is on the right.

Varying sizes of circles, and the tree is in the center. An LG Wi-Fi modem is displayed on the left, and a smartphone with the ThinQ is on the right.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

