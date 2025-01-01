About Cookies on This Site

HVAC
Contact us
4 way Cassette

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

Experience superior cooling with the LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette, featuring up/down swing functionality and indirect airflow for enhanced comfort. Additionally, the integrated air purification system provides a cleaner, healthier environment, offering optimal conditions for the space.

The LG ceiling-mounted cassette disperses cool air in multiple directions, evenly cooling the space. The setting appears to be a modern café or restaurant, with indoor plants and warm lighting.

Why LGKey Features

Why LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette

Clean Air with Advanced Purification icon showing an air filter removing particles to represent purified air.

Clean Air with Advanced Purification

Wide Coverage Area icon featuring a square ventilation grid with arrows pointing outward in all directions.

Wide Coverage Area

Integration of Smart Technology showing a person interacting with an air conditioning unit through signal waves.

Integration of Smart

Technology

Convenient Installation & Maintenance icon featuring a hand holding a wrench in front of an air conditioning unit.

Convenient Installation & Maintenance

Clean Air with 5-step Air Purification System

The 5-step air purification system reduces odors, germs, and fine dust particles as small as PM 1.0.1)  The water-cleanable filter can be used semi-permanently while Safe Plus Insulation 2) treats internal components to prevent mold and enable clean and fresh airflow.

An exploded view of an air purification system showcasing its internal components and airflow mechanisms.

Icon representing 5 Step Air Purification Kit with a stack of layered filters.

5 Step Air Purification Kit

Icon showing TÜV Rheinland brand logo

Certified By 3)

Icon illustrating the removal of ultrafine dust, bacteria, and viruses through a filtration system.

Remove Ultrafine Dust,

Bacteria, Virus 4),5)

1. Purchase of the Air Purification Kit is optional.

2. Safe Plus Insulation is applied to devices rolled out in May 2021. Please contact your local LG office for further information about product details.

3. The fine dust reduction performance of the air purification kit was tested by TUV Rheinland by disposing Potassium chloride in a contained area of 4m X 2.5m X 3m and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TxPyMz, PTAHMP) running for ten (10) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction of fine dust of 50 nm and 100 nm (the test was based on the Korean experimental standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). The results may vary depending on the environment.

4. The airborne bacteria removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) into a contained area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TAP0MW) running for sixty (60) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.

5. The airborne virus removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Phi-X174 virus into a contained area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TAP0MW) running for thirty (30) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.

Innovative Dual Vane for Wide Coverage

Air purification extends beyond the cooled area up to 147m², 6) helping to achieve a clean and healthy environment even in closely packed spaces like kindergartens, schools, and shopping malls.

An office space with computer workstations, featuring the LG ceiling-mounted cassette distributing cool air in multiple directions.

6. The product being tested is the RNW1450T2S model.

- The content of this test result of the certification examination of indoor air cleaner standard.

- Ozone Concentration - TR (Trace) : refers to the case of less than 0.01.

Integration of Smart Technologies

The air conditioner can be controlled from anywhere using the LG ThinQ™ app. It maximizes energy efficiency and comfort by detecting human presence through the Human Detection Sensor 7) and the adjusted airflow based on humidity levels tailors to various climate conditions.

Watch the Full Movie
A modern office meeting room with an LG ceiling-mounted cassette uses human detection sensor technology to detect and direct airflow toward individuals.

7. Purchase of the Human Detection Sensor is optional.

Real-Time Remote Control

Real-time air quality monitoring is accessible via remote control 8) , LED panel lamp, or smartphone and the LG ThinQ™ app allows you to achieve the optimal temperature and humidity level.

Human Detection Technology

A sensor detects human presence, offering options for direct or indirect wind for an optimized environment. Energy costs can be reduced by automatically setting the target temperature.

Humidity-Sensing Cooling

The humidity sensor discharges colder air in humid days to quickly eliminate heat, and milder air in dry days to keep the room less dry.

8. Standard Remote Controller is required.

Convenient & Easy Usage

The LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette powerfully cools and heats the space, featuring a compact design that is flexible and cost-efficient to install. All four vanes are controlled independently while the corner panels are easy to detach and reattach, and its auto-leveling function ensures easy filter cleaning.

A technician is installing or servicing the LG ceiling-mounted cassette air conditioning unit, wearing a safety wear.

Compact Size

Designed to suit most building designs and fit into various spaces, the slim & compact design not only saves spaces but also reduces installation costs. 9)

The LG ceiling-mounted cassette with red arrows emphasizes its compact size.

High Ceiling Mode

The High Ceiling mode delivers powerful cooling and heating up to 4.2m in height, spanning from ceiling to floor. The airflow can be further enhanced by adjusting the fan speed. 10)

The image illustrates the high ceiling mode, showing airflow reaching up to 4.2 meters in height compared to the general 2.7 meters.

Independent Vane Control

The independent vane operation feature uses separate stepping motors, making it possible to control all four vanes independently.

LG ceiling mounted cassette directs airflow to a woman on a bike and a man relaxing, with independent vane control for customized air direction.

Convenient Panel Installation

The corner panels can be easily detached to adjust hangers and check for leaks in the drain connection pipe. Their button design makes it easy to fit them back into the main body.

LG ceiling mounted cassette with detachable corner panels for easy hanger adjustments and checks on refrigerant piping and drain leakage.

Auto Elevation Grille

The Auto Elevation Grille 11) allows convenient filter cleaning. The 4-point support structure, auto leveling, and auto stop detection features can provide the safety and stability of the operation.

Features include a 4-point support structure, auto leveling, memory for the user's preferred level, and auto stop detection for safety.

9. The size may vary depending on the model.

10. For models less than 9.0kW

11. Auto Elevation Grille is able to operate with remote controller PQRCVXL0(QW) and wireless remote controller included in PTEGM0. Except CT09 NR2 / CT12 NR2 / CT18 NQ2. Applied to cassette panel PT-UMC1.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

