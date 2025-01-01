Ceiling Mounted Cassette

1. Purchase of the Air Purification Kit is optional.

2. Safe Plus Insulation is applied to devices rolled out in May 2021. Please contact your local LG office for further information about product details.

3. The fine dust reduction performance of the air purification kit was tested by TUV Rheinland by disposing Potassium chloride in a contained area of 4m X 2.5m X 3m and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TxPyMz, PTAHMP) running for ten (10) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction of fine dust of 50 nm and 100 nm (the test was based on the Korean experimental standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). The results may vary depending on the environment.

4. The airborne bacteria removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) into a contained area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TAP0MW) running for sixty (60) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.

5. The airborne virus removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Phi-X174 virus into a contained area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TAP0MW) running for thirty (30) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.