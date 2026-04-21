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Solutions Beyond Displays:
Solutions Beyond Displays: LG Electronics Showcases Integrated Solutions through Immersive Experiences at ISE 2026
The world of commercial displays came together in Barcelona for ISE 2026, the industry's largest and most recognized exhibition. For LG Electronics (LG), the event provided a stage to reinforce our global leadership and demonstrate the value of our business solutions.
Under the theme "Solutions Beyond Displays," we highlighted how LG's technology presents tangible outcomes in operating environments, powered by an integrated ecosystem that connects hardware, software and AI. This approach reflected the future direction of our commercial display business and its role in shaping the next era of digital innovation.
To show how we address evolving business challenges, the LG booth featured purpose-built zones designed around specific business needs and use cases.
Immersive Gateway: Heritage Meets Innovation
At the forefront of the booth, a towering media façade built for scale and motion opens the experience, uniting a massive three-sided Fine Pitch LED Tower with a dynamic Transparent Mesh (T-Mesh) LED in a single synchronized display. The T-Mesh rose and fell in cadence, creating a visual rhythm to illustrate how the lightweight flexibility of LG's transparent displays reduces reliance on heavy structural support.
Set to a modern arrangement of Arirang — a beloved Korean folk song — Jagae (mother-of-pearl) shimmered from the LED tower's deep blacks into the airy transparency of the T-Mesh. A seamless corner-cut design served as a high-impact commercial ad board, delivering clear brand messages no matter where viewers stood.
K-Culture Stores Zone: Bringing LG Business Cloud Solutions to Iconic K-Brands
At ISE 2026, we garnered significant attention by partnering with real Korean brands for the first time to move beyond conceptual mock-ups and create an authentic 'phygital' retail environment. The zone's transformation into actual brand stores allowed B2B partners and end-customers to visualize exactly how our LG Business Cloud solutions integrate into everyday business settings instead of imagined use cases.
By seeing the brands in real contexts, attendees felt the true atmosphere of a premium retail shop while seeing firsthand how our integrated hardware and software streamlined management for operators and enhanced the overall guest experience.
Here is how we brought each brand's identity to life in this zone:
• LG Business Cloud with *Boksoondoga
The showcase presented LG Business Cloud, LG's integrated, cloud-based platform for commercial display operation and management, designed for a wide range of business verticals. Through a recreation of a makgeolli store, visitors saw centralized control of content, devices and promotions for multiple locations from a single dashboard. A 27-inch LG Kiosk issued tasting coupons that guests later redeemed at the Connected Garden, illustrating how kiosks can support event-linked promotions and drive customer engagement.
*A traditional brand pioneering makgeolli’s global expansion
• LG ConnectedCare with *THE WHOO
With a focus on LG ConnectedCare — LG's remote monitoring and control solution for LG signage devices — operators used a laptop interface to demonstrate real-time monitoring and control of all signage across the K-Culture Stores, highlighting efficient multi-store operation. Transparent OLED furniture complemented the experience, blending physical products with digital storytelling to show how advanced display formats can enhance premium retail environments.
*LG H&H’s luxury skincare brand with global reach
• LG LED Signage with Korea Tourism Organization
A recreated K-souvenir shop highlighted the impact of large-scale LED signage with a 136-inch LED All-in-One display. Cultural and promotional content played on the screen to exemplify how large-format displays can attract foot traffic, deliver immersive visual experiences and effectively communicate cultural narratives in flagship tourism retail spaces.
• LG SoundCast with *Paris Baguette
This section introduced LG SoundCast, a location-based solution embedded in LG webOS signage that uses inaudible ultrasonic frequencies to connect digital signage with customer smartphone apps. As visitors approached the 65-inch digital signage with their smartphones, LG SoundCast identified the user persona and triggered synchronized, personalized promotions in real time.
*A global bakery brand with 700+ stores worldwide
• LG SuperSign Cloud with *Aurora World
A playful toy store environment set the scene for LG SuperSign Cloud, a comprehensive cloud-based content management solution (CMS) for the integrated management of digital signage. Retailers can schedule, update and distribute content across multiple in-store displays at once from a centralized platform, supporting efficient promotions, consistent branding and synchronized storewide messaging with minimal effort.
*A global character toy and content company
LED Tech Zone: Solving Challenges through Proprietary Innovation
This zone centered on the new LG MAGNIT, showcasing the advanced LED technology that defines our premium solutions. The display elevated visual immersion with unmatched picture quality, presenting visitors with deep blacks and ultra-realistic color precision powered by LG's Micro LED.
Live Demonstrations Showed How LG's Edge Technologies Address B2B Customer Needs
• Line-to-Dot (LTD) Technology
Live sessions proved the ability to instantly mitigate line defects through pixel-level control, connecting our proprietary technology with LG ConnectedCare to maximize uptime and long-term business reliability.
• Front Alignment Adjustment
Hands-on experiences allowed visitors to use specialized alignment tools and controllers for precise screen alignment, showing how easy it is to achieve a seamless, uniform finish in mission-critical environments.
• Low-Gray-Level Performance
Flicker-free performance in low-light content supported precision and visual comfort in demanding professional settings.
E-Paper Zone: Advancing Sustainability with Ultra-Efficient Solutions
The debut of our new E-Paper Display lineup took center stage as a sustainable alternative to traditional paper signage. Demonstrations of the 13.3-inch and 32-inch models highlighted their versatility across various formats, including one-click stands, wire-hanging units and StandbyME stands. Visitors could experience the displays through retail scenarios ranging from fruit shops and real estate ads to high-impact brand collaborations with Samyang's "Buldak" and "Tangle" brands, all conveniently managed via tablet.
The Core Features of the E-Paper Lineup Include:
• Ultra-Low Power Consumption
The E-Paper displays only draw power during image updates, reducing energy usage. LG webOS-based Power Saving Modes also support automated, schedule-based power management.
• Sleek, Ultra-Slim Design
The displays feature a differentiated 17.8mm ultra-slim profile and a 13.7mm uniform bezel, naturally blending into interior spaces with a clean, sophisticated look.
• High-Capacity Mobility & Charging
A 72Wh battery and integrated wireless charging module enable long-lasting performance and seamless operation without the constraints of power cables.
From Displays to Ecosystem: LG's Impact at ISE 2026
ISE 2026 reflected our focus on becoming a provider of comprehensive business solutions that blend world-class hardware with intelligent software to deliver real value to our B2B partners. As our ecosystem continues to grow, at LG, we remain dedicated to giving these partners the tools they need to improve operations and build stronger connections with their customers.
For those who were unable to experience our exhibition on-site in Barcelona, the journey of innovation continues online, with insight into the event zones beyond those featured here. We invite you to visit our ISE 2026 website to explore our end-to-end solutions as we shape the next era of digital innovation together.
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