Solutions Beyond Displays: LG Electronics Showcases Integrated Solutions through Immersive Experiences at ISE 2026

The world of commercial displays came together in Barcelona for ISE 2026, the industry's largest and most recognized exhibition. For LG Electronics (LG), the event provided a stage to reinforce our global leadership and demonstrate the value of our business solutions.

Under the theme "Solutions Beyond Displays," we highlighted how LG's technology presents tangible outcomes in operating environments, powered by an integrated ecosystem that connects hardware, software and AI. This approach reflected the future direction of our commercial display business and its role in shaping the next era of digital innovation.

To show how we address evolving business challenges, the LG booth featured purpose-built zones designed around specific business needs and use cases.