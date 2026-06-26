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How LG Pro:Centric Cloud Delivers Smart In-Room Entertainment at Courtyard by Marriott Darwin

Commercial DisplayCase study26/06/2026
    This case study highlights LG Hotel TV and LG Pro:Centric Cloud at Courtyard by Marriott Darwin.

    Once the refurbishment is fully complete, all 186 guest rooms at Courtyard by Marriott Darwin will run LG Pro:Centric Cloud on LG 4K UHD hospitality TVs with conformal coating engineered for Darwin's salt-air climate. This hospitality TV dedicated software solution delivers Quick Response (QR) code casting, automatic privacy clearance on checkout, and Property Management System (PMS)-integrated welcome screens—all managed remotely from a single cloud dashboard. 

    What Challenges Did Courtyard by Marriott Darwin Face Before Deploying LG?

    This case study highlights LG Hotel TV and LG Pro:Centric Cloud at Courtyard by Marriott Darwin.

    Courtyard by Marriott Darwin was created when DCOH fully refurbished the historic Smith Hotel in Darwin's Central Business District (CBD)—the city's first Marriott-branded property. Across all 186 guest rooms, the hotel needed an in-room technology hospitality solution to deliver seamless connectivity and personalised services for corporate and leisure travellers.

    Darwin's humidity and salt-laden coastal air posed a hardware durability challenge uncommon in hospitality—salt corrosion degrades standard electronics rapidly. The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) team required secure casting, guest privacy on checkout, remote management, and corrosion-resistant hardware within a single scalable platform.

    How Does LG Pro:Centric Cloud Work at Courtyard by Marriott Darwin?

    LG Pro:Centric Cloud Guest Features Interface

    What Guest Features Does LG Pro:Centric Cloud Provide? 

     

    Key guest-facing features of LG Pro:Centric Cloud at Courtyard by Marriott Darwin include:

    • Personalised welcome screen — Guest name displayed at check-in via PMS integration.
    • QR code casting —Google Cast accessed by a single scan; no manual Wi-Fi entry.
    • Automatic privacy clearance — All streaming credentials wiped on checkout.

    Specialist integrator AusDigi managed the full deployment, configuring each TV and ensuring all 186 units were enrolled and tested before go-live—a rollout both Tom Parker-Huck and Eddie Godwin described as the easiest TV project they had experienced.

    LG's hospitality TVs feature conformal coating—a protective layer over circuit boards that guards against salt-air corrosion. Additionally to the above services, LG Pro:Centric Cloud can also deliver branded in-room services via PMS: weather, flight information (paid add-on service), room service, and linen ordering.

    LG Pro:Centric Cloud Hotel Dashboard

    How Does LG Pro:Centric Cloud Simplify Hotel IT Management?

     

    LG Pro:Centric Cloud's web-based portal gives DCOH's ICT team full remote control—no on-site visits required. A drag-and-drop content editor allows hotel marketing staff to update in-room branding and displays independently, without IT involvement.
    Management capabilities include:

    • Deployment Groups — Targeted content to specific floors, room types, or guest cohorts.
    • Remote firmware updates — Security patches applied centrally with no room visits.
    • Multi-property management — One LG Pro:Centric Cloud dashboard spans the full DCOH portfolio.

    Security was a primary concern. LG Pro:Centric Cloud addresses this through network isolation and over-the-air firmware updates—no manual intervention per room required. The platform also includes free LG Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) channels, reducing reliance on traditional pay-TV systems. A single dashboard covers the full DCOH portfolio. Such has been the LG conversion that Novotel Darwin's older hotel TV fleet is also transitioning to LG for consistency across the portfolio.

    Why Did Courtyard by Marriott Darwin Choose LG and What Were the Results?

    Tom Parker-Huck, incoming ICT Manager at DCOH

    According to Tom Parker-Huck, incoming ICT Manager at DCOH, selecting the right platform required a comprehensive evaluation: "You have to take a holistic approach. Security, ease of use, practicality, supply, the partners we’re going to engage, and an understanding of where the technology needs to be for customer expectation."
     

    This holistic criteria led them to LG. After testing an LG Pro:Centric TV, the decision shifted decisively. Eddie Godwin, outgoing ICT manager, recalls: “From the moment we received that TV, LG were just amazing. Whereas, with LG, it’s like, ‘what can we do for you?’”
     

    As a result of this partnership and deployment, Courtyard by Marriott Darwin has seen improvements across guest experience, operational efficiency, and hardware reliability. LG 4K UHD hospitality TVs have proven resilient in Darwin's coastal climate, while LG Pro:Centric Cloud enables DCOH to onboard new properties remotely without on-site configuration.
     

    At Courtyard by Marriott Darwin, LG Pro:Centric Cloud—combining LG 4K UHD hospitality TVs, conformal coating, and dedicated support from AusDigi—has transformed in-room technology into a scalable, guest-centric foundation for modern hotel operations.

    #LG Pro:Centric Cloud# Hospitality TV# Hotel TV# CommercialTV# Hotel TV Management Solution
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