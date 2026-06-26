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Once the refurbishment is fully complete, all 186 guest rooms at Courtyard by Marriott Darwin will run LG Pro:Centric Cloud on LG 4K UHD hospitality TVs with conformal coating engineered for Darwin's salt-air climate. This hospitality TV dedicated software solution delivers Quick Response (QR) code casting, automatic privacy clearance on checkout, and Property Management System (PMS)-integrated welcome screens—all managed remotely from a single cloud dashboard.