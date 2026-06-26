What Guest Features Does LG Pro:Centric Cloud Provide?

Key guest-facing features of LG Pro:Centric Cloud at Courtyard by Marriott Darwin include:

• Personalised welcome screen — Guest name displayed at check-in via PMS integration.

• QR code casting —Google Cast accessed by a single scan; no manual Wi-Fi entry.

• Automatic privacy clearance — All streaming credentials wiped on checkout.



Specialist integrator AusDigi managed the full deployment, configuring each TV and ensuring all 186 units were enrolled and tested before go-live—a rollout both Tom Parker-Huck and Eddie Godwin described as the easiest TV project they had experienced.

LG's hospitality TVs feature conformal coating—a protective layer over circuit boards that guards against salt-air corrosion. Additionally to the above services, LG Pro:Centric Cloud can also deliver branded in-room services via PMS: weather, flight information (paid add-on service), room service, and linen ordering.