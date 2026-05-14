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Bringing KT's AICT Vision to Life with LG Signage

Crossing planes, curves and transparency to break spatial limits.
Commercial DisplayCase study14/05/2026
    LG signage displays transforming KT Gwanghwamun Building WEST into an immersive AICT showcase

    From Telecom Provider to AICT Innovator

    KT’s Gwanghwamun Building WEST has been completely remodeled to reflect the company’s ambition to lead the AICT era, integrating telecommunications, IT and AI into one unified vision. Across key office floors, LG LED signage, LG MAGNIT and LG Transparent OLED turn this flagship building into a living canvas for the KT brand. Bright, high‑clarity visuals welcome visitors, guide employees and redefine how workspaces can communicate technology and identity. From dynamic lecture halls to immersive presentation rooms and co‑creation zones, LG’s display solutions help KT turn everyday spaces into engaging experiences.

    KT set out to transform its flagship office into a place where visitors and employees can immediately feel the company’s shift from a traditional telecom provider to an AICT innovator. The Gwanghwamun Building WEST needed to host VIP tours, strategic workshops and daily office work while delivering a consistently premium experience. Spaces had to be flexible enough to support small meetings and large events without compromising design. KT required display technology that could bring its AI‑driven services to life visually and adapt quickly as business needs evolve.

    Interior of KT Gwanghwamun Building WEST featuring LG LED signage displays in a modern corporate lobby

    Flexible Learning and Collaboration Environments

    The fourth floor combines a lecture hall with Millie’s Study Zone to support both formal training and informal learning. Here, LG LED Signage LSCC serves as a large‑scale presentation screen inside the lecture hall and as a striking media wall in the outer zone. The media wall moves along an upper electric rail, opening like a pair of sliding doors to connect the two spaces when more capacity is needed. This design allows KT to host focused sessions for around 50 participants or expand the area for events with more than 100 attendees. LG Stand‑alone Signage 5 Series in the study zone delivers content and information that keeps participants informed and engaged.

    Fourth floor lecture hall at KT Gwanghwamun Building WEST with LG LED Signage LSCC media wall

    Smart Signage for Everyday Workplace Journeys

    On the fifth floor, KT’s enterprise division operates within an autonomous seating system where employees choose their workspace each day. LG Stand‑alone Signage 5 Series and LG Transparent OLED kiosks installed at entrances act as a digital concierge, guiding staff to available seats and zones. The signage is designed to fit naturally into the office environment while providing clear, intuitive interfaces for seat selection and wayfinding. By combining real‑time information with elegant design, LG displays help KT make flexible working simple, efficient and visually consistent with its AICT identity.

    LG Transparent OLED kiosk at the 5th floor office entrance of KT Gwanghwamun Building WEST, showing an interactive seat reservation system with floor map and touch menu.

    Immersive First Impressions and Presentations

    KT’s AICT story comes into sharp focus on the 11th floor, where visitors are welcomed by an Infinity Mirror installation integrated with LG LED All‑in‑One LAPA. The combination of mirrored depth and vivid, high‑resolution graphics creates a striking 2D‑to‑3D effect that immediately captures attention. Further inside, LG LED indoor signage LSCC mounted on an upper electric rail acts as both a digital guide and a moving architectural element at the entrance to the presentation room. As the display glides into position, it highlights KT’s technological strengths while seamlessly directing visitors deeper into the space.

    Sliding LG LED Signage LSCC displays KT branding as it glides along an upper rail at the 11th floor presentation room entrance of KT Gwanghwamun Building WEST.

    A Curved Canvas for Powerful Storytelling

    Inside the presentation room, a curved LG MAGNIT LED display measuring 16.8 meters wide and 2.7 meters high fills the viewer’s field of vision. The expansive screen delivers theater‑like immersion, allowing KT to present complex data and bold visuals with exceptional clarity. The display can be divided into up to five sections, enabling presenters to share multiple data streams or perspectives at once, or to switch to a single full‑screen experience for maximum impact. A customized podium equipped with LG Transparent OLED provides intuitive touch control, giving presenters seamless command over content and room functions from one place.

    LG MAGNIT LED curved display in the 11th floor presentation suite at KT Gwanghwamun Building WEST

    Spaces Designed for Co‑Creation and Discovery

    The co‑innovation area on the 11th floor is designed to flex with KT’s collaboration needs. Three meeting rooms can be used separately for focused discussions or combined into one large space for workshops and briefings. LG LED indoor signage LSCC panels mounted on an upper electric rail split into three independent displays or merge into a single extended canvas when partitions open. Adjacent to this zone, the AX Gallery showcases KT’s latest AI technologies and applications. A 14‑meter‑diameter circular LCCM LED installation, together with LG Transparent OLED and LED signage, surrounds visitors with content, turning the gallery into an immersive stage for innovation.

    AX Gallery at KT Gwanghwamun Building WEST featuring circular LCCM LED installation and LG Transparent OLED displays

    Visualizing a New Corporate Identity

    With LG’s advanced display solutions, KT has turned Gwanghwamun Building WEST into a flagship that clearly expresses its AICT ambitions. Visitors encounter a cohesive visual story that connects every floor, from the first impression at the entrance to the final presentation in the meeting rooms. Flexible, reconfigurable spaces maximize the use of office real estate and support a wide range of events without structural changes. By combining immersive experiences with everyday practicality, the building strengthens KT’s brand, enhances employee productivity and sets a new benchmark for corporate environments.

    Key LG Technologies in This Project

    •LG MAGNIT LED – Large‑scale curved display delivering immersive, high‑resolution presentations.

    •LG LED Signage LSCC – Indoor LED signage installed on upper rail systems to enable movable, flexible screen layouts. 

    •LCCM LED – Circular strip‑type LED creating a continuous visual band in the AX Gallery. 

    •LG Transparent OLED – Transparent displays and podiums that overlay digital content onto real‑world views.

    •LG Stand‑alone Signage 5 Series – Operational signage that supports information delivery, seat selection and wayfinding.

    #LED Signage#MAGNIT#Transparent OLED#Digital Signage#Commercial Display#Corporate Signage
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