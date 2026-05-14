Bringing KT's AICT Vision to Life with LG Signage

KT’s Gwanghwamun Building WEST has been completely remodeled to reflect the company’s ambition to lead the AICT era, integrating telecommunications, IT and AI into one unified vision. Across key office floors, LG LED signage, LG MAGNIT and LG Transparent OLED turn this flagship building into a living canvas for the KT brand. Bright, high‑clarity visuals welcome visitors, guide employees and redefine how workspaces can communicate technology and identity. From dynamic lecture halls to immersive presentation rooms and co‑creation zones, LG’s display solutions help KT turn everyday spaces into engaging experiences.

KT set out to transform its flagship office into a place where visitors and employees can immediately feel the company’s shift from a traditional telecom provider to an AICT innovator. The Gwanghwamun Building WEST needed to host VIP tours, strategic workshops and daily office work while delivering a consistently premium experience. Spaces had to be flexible enough to support small meetings and large events without compromising design. KT required display technology that could bring its AI‑driven services to life visually and adapt quickly as business needs evolve.