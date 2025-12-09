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LG LED Technology Powers Studio V for Advanced Virtual Production

Commercial DisplayCase study09/12/2025

LG Electronics has deployed its advanced virtual production (VP) LED solution at “Studio V,” a next-generation VP stage within StudioCube in Daejeon, South Korea — designed for large-scale immersive content production and optimized for virtual production workflows.

Interior of Studio V virtual production stage at StudioCube, Daejeon, featuring LG's J-shaped LED wall and ceiling LED panels displaying a space environment

As part of the country’s largest public filming complex, Studio V is among the world’s largest virtual production stages and provides creators with a highly flexible environment for shooting large-scale immersive content.

An opening ceremony hosted by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) marked the launch of Studio V and introduced the site as a new production space for advanced content creation.

Interior of Studio V virtual production stage at StudioCube, Daejeon

Studio V: A Flexible Environment for Virtual Production

Studio V is purpose-built for high-end filmmaking and immersive virtual production, featuring a massive J-shaped LED wall measuring up to 8 meters high and 60 meters wide. To support diverse shooting needs, it also includes a height-adjustable ceiling screen and mobile side walls, along with a ceiling system made up of three independently motorized LED sections that can move vertically and tilt to accommodate different shooting angles.

At the core of Studio V is LG’s VP LED solution (LBCJ026), delivering broadcast-grade performance with a 7,680Hz refresh rate and minimized flicker for seamless camera capture. It offers high color accuracy with 99.07% DCI-P3 coverage, deep blacks, and HDR support for realistic visuals. Its lightweight modules with precision locking also enable flexible screen curvature from -5 to +10 degrees.

Interior of Studio V virtual production stage at StudioCube, Daejeon

Summary: A Next-Generation Virtual Studio for Broadcasting

With LG’s dedicated VP LED solution at its core, Studio V provides a production environment suited to next-generation broadcasting and virtual content creation. Its high refresh rate, accurate color reproduction and flexible screen configuration help production teams capture realistic virtual scenes, synchronized seamlessly with cameras and streamline on-set workflows. 

#Virtual Production#VP LED#LED Volume#K-Content#LG Electronics#StudioCube#Studio V#Broadcast Technology#Commercial Display#LED Signage#Digital Signage#LBCJ026
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