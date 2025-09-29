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LG Electronics transformed the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, the home of European football giants Atlético de Madrid, with advanced digital signage solutions designed to create a more immersive and engaging fan experience throughout the venue. From real-time match visuals to dynamic crowd engagement content, LG signage helps turn live sports into a fully connected stadium experience.