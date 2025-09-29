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LG Delivers Massive Ribbon Board to Iconic Atlético de Madrid

Commercial DisplayCase study29/09/2025

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Aerial view of the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium in Madrid with LG's Mesh LED ribbon board displaying "Life's Good" around the upper tier and outside view of the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium

A More Immersive Stadium Experience

LG Electronics transformed the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, the home of European football giants Atlético de Madrid, with advanced digital signage solutions designed to create a more immersive and engaging fan experience throughout the venue. From real-time match visuals to dynamic crowd engagement content, LG signage helps turn live sports into a fully connected stadium experience.

At the Core of the Ribbon: LG’s Mesh LED Display

At the center of the installation is LG’s Mesh LED display technology, spanning 1,742 square meters around the stadium’s upper tier. The lightweight and flexible LED structure enables seamless installation across curved stadium architecture while delivering high brightness, sharp contrast, and clear visibility even under bright outdoor conditions. The mesh‑type structure also helps reduce heat emission and power consumption compared with conventional LED displays.

The interior view of the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium

A Unified Visual Environment across the Stadium

Beyond the ribbon display, more than 3,000 square meters of additional LG digital signage has been installed throughout entrances, concourses, the player tunnel, and press areas. These displays create a unified visual environment that enhances anticipation before kickoff, delivers live information during matches, and maintains audience engagement across the entire stadium journey.

By connecting these displays to a single management platform, the club can coordinate match‑day content, partner messages and wayfinding information across the entire stadium in real time.

The interior view of the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium

Summary: LG Reinforces Leadership in Global Sports Signage

Through its large‑scale LED signage deployment at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, LG demonstrates how a continuous LED ribbon and supporting displays can enhance the match‑day atmosphere and keep fans connected to live action throughout the venue.
 

The combination of mesh LED technology and additional digital signage gives the club new ways to present team content, highlight partners, and manage information consistently across the stadium.

#Commercial Display#LED Signage#Ribbon Board#Mesh LED#Sports Venues
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