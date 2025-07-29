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Rydges Gold Coast Airport Hotel Enhances Guest Experiences with Hospitality Display Solutions

How LG hospitality displays deliver casting, personalized, at-home entertainment experience for guests
Commercial DisplayCase study29/07/2025
    Video thumbnail showing exterior of Rydges Gold Coast Airport Hotel in Australia featured in the LG Commercial Display hospitality case study video

    What Challenges Did Courtyard by Marriott Darwin Face Before Deploying LG?

    Today's travelers expect more than traditional free-to-air and pay-TV channels. They want smart connectivity and the convenience of streaming their own content seamlessly. Delivering that experience across 192 rooms required a hospitality-grade TV solution purpose-built for hotel environments rather than standard consumer televisions.


    Working with LG Australia's Commercial Display team and a specialist AV integration partner, Rydges chose the Pro:Centric hospitality TV platform. It brings together hotel-optimized displays, branded welcome experiences, in-room casting, and a centralized server that lets the hotel personalize and manage content on every screen.

    Rydges Gold Coast Airport Hotel Image

    A Personalized In-Room Experience, Standardized Across Every Room

    To create a consistent and personalized guest experience across every room and public area, LG commercial display and the integration partner deployed a hospitality TV platform built around four core guest-facing capabilities:

    •UHD Hospitality TVs Deliver Reliable 16-Hour Performance

    Each of the hotel's 192 guest rooms is equipped with a 4K UHD hospitality TV from the Pro:Centric series, designed for up to 16 hours of daily operation. Settings can be locked down so guests cannot unintentionally change configuration, protecting both the guest experience and the warranty. According to the integration partner, LG hospitality TVs have maintained a reported 0% screen failure rate across six years of deployment experience.

    •One-Touch Access to Hotel Information Enhances the Guest Experience

    Powered by the Pro:Centric Direct platform, every TV provides one-touch access to hotel information including menus, fitness facilities, hotel services, weather updates, and flight data. The look and feel is consistent in every room, reinforcing the Rydges brand from the moment a guest checks in and turns the TV on.

    •Simplified In-Room Streaming with QR-Based One-Tap Mobile Casting

    The in-room casting experience was designed to be simple and intuitive for guests.Guests tap the on-screen Casting icon, scan the QR code that appears, and the device is paired with the screen, no app downloads, no logins.Once connected, guests can cast any service that lives on their phone, turning the in-room TV into a true at-home entertainment experience.

    Close-up of an LG hospitality TV in a Rydges guest room showing the casting QR code for personal streaming

    •Centralized Content Management Enables Seamless Hotel-Wide Updates

    Behind the scenes, the Pro:Centric server acts as the gateway between the hotel's PMS and external APIs that power features like weather and flight data. The centralized system also allows hotel staff to remotely monitor displays, update content, modify menus and visuals, and distribute changes across all rooms without requiring direct access to individual TVs.

    Refurbished guest room at Rydges Gold Coast Airport Hotel featuring an LG hospitality TV

    Summary: Integrated Hospitality Display Solutions Support Seamless Guest Entertainment

    To modernize the guest journey, the hotel worked with LG commercial display to deploy a complete hospitality display solution built on the Pro:Centric Direct, IPTV, and Google Casting. Guests can instantly stream personal content by scanning an on-screen QR code, creating a familiar at-home entertainment experience. At the operational level, the Pro:Centric server connects hotel systems with external APIs to provide weather, flight data, and customized in-room information while enabling remote updates across every screen. With a reported 0% screen failure rate over six years, the solution reduces downtime and service calls while improving guest satisfaction and overall operational efficiency. 

    #Commercial Display# Hospitality TV#Hotel TV#Pro:Centric#Casting#Personalized Experience#Remote Management
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    * Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.