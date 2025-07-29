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Today's travelers expect more than traditional free-to-air and pay-TV channels. They want smart connectivity and the convenience of streaming their own content seamlessly. Delivering that experience across 192 rooms required a hospitality-grade TV solution purpose-built for hotel environments rather than standard consumer televisions.
Working with LG Australia's Commercial Display team and a specialist AV integration partner, Rydges chose the Pro:Centric hospitality TV platform. It brings together hotel-optimized displays, branded welcome experiences, in-room casting, and a centralized server that lets the hotel personalize and manage content on every screen.