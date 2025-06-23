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LG Transforms Roig Arena Into a Digital Signage Landmark

Commercial DisplayCase study23/06/2025

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Roig Arena in Valencia, Spain, is a new multi-purpose indoor venue equipped with LG digital signage across more than 1,700 square meters of indoor and outdoor LED displays.

Exterior of NineThe interior view of Roig Arenaveh Government Building in Iraq at the entrance of the complex

The arena features Europe’s highest‑resolution video scoreboard and a wide range of LED solutions that support sports events, concerts, and cultural performances.

A New Landmark for Valencia with The Eye

Roig Arena serves as Valencia’s premier venue for sports, concerts, and cultural events. The 20,000-seat arena is also the home of Valencia Basket Club. As part of a larger urban development project, the venue integrates retail, hospitality, and leisure spaces designed to boost regional economic activity and job creation.

A standout feature of the arena is “The Eye,” a 300㎡ eye-shaped LED screen on the façade. Combining durable outdoor technology with striking design, it creates a visually impactful landmark that engages visitors from the moment they arrive.

The view of "The Eye", a 300㎡ eye-shaped LED screen on the façade

Inside the Arena: An Immersive Visual Ecosystem

LG’s interior displays enhance the viewing experience throughout the arena, featuring a central, height-adjustable scoreboard with four ultra-high-resolution LED screens for seamless visibility. Additional side displays support real-time match statistics and in-game content.

LG's central LED scoreboard inside Roig Arena displaying a "Life's Good." campaign visual, with the LG | Roig Arena co-branding sign and LED ribbon board visible below

The arena's 210-square-meter LED ribbon wraps the arena, delivering real-time visuals, sponsor content, and dynamic animations.

LG further enhances immersion at the arena with Europe’s largest indoor video wall, spanning 500 square meters, and a 360-degree LED ribbon supported by over 500 connected monitors. Premium experiences are further elevated with Transparent OLED displays in VIP suites, while a dedicated in-house virtual studio enables hybrid events, virtual production, and interactive content.

Ribbon Boards in Roig Arena

Summary: Roig Arena Sets a New Benchmark for Immersive Sports and Entertainment Experiences

With Europe’s highest‑resolution video scoreboard and the iconic “The Eye” outdoor display, Roig Arena delivers a distinctive visual identity for visitors arriving at the venue.
 

Inside, the LED ribbon, large indoor video wall, Transparent OLED displays and over 500 connected monitors create an immersive environment that supports live action, real‑time information, and sponsor content throughout events.

#LED Signage# Digital Signage# Sports Venue# Commercial Display# Roig Arena# LG Electronics# B2B
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