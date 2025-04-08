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Fenway Park Reimagined with LG Outdoor LED Signage for the Boston Red Sox
An American Icon Meets Modern Fan Expectations
Fenway Park, the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball and home of the Boston Red Sox, sought to elevate its in-venue fan experience to match the standards set by newer MLB stadiums while preserving the heritage that has made it a national landmark since 1912. To meet that challenge, the Boston Red Sox partnered with LG Electronics to install a comprehensive outdoor LED signage system purpose-built for the demands of a major-league sports venue.
11 LG Digital Signage Displays Installed Across the Ballpark
LG delivered a stadium-wide LED signage solution featuring 11 digital signage installations covering a combined 842 square meters of high-impact display space. At the heart of the project is a new main LED videoboard in centerfield measuring 30.5 meters wide by 11.5 meters high—a 350.75-square-meter canvas that brings every pitch, replay, and live graphic to fans throughout the stadium. A 21.6-meter by 7.9-meter ribbon board, totaling 171 square meters, wraps the seating bowl with synchronized scoring, sponsor messaging and in-game content for fans throughout Fenway Park.
Outdoor-Grade LED Performance with HDR, 7,000-Nit Brightness, and IP65 Durability
Engineered for the demands of an open-air MLB ballpark, LG's outdoor LED signage at Fenway Park combines advanced High Dynamic Range processing with luminance exceeding 7,000 nits to maintain crisp and true-to-life visuals even under direct sunlight. An IP65-rated enclosure protects displays from rain, dust and the temperature swings of a six-month baseball season, while a flexible system architecture lets the Red Sox configure layouts, content and live feeds for each game-day moment.
A Game-Day Debut for the 2025 Home Opener Against the Cardinals
LG's new LED signage went live for the Boston Red Sox 2025 home opener on April 4 against the St. Louis Cardinals. From first pitch, fans experienced vivid replays, live graphics, and real-time updates across the centerfield videoboard and ribbon boards, transforming every score update and crowd moment into a stadium-wide visual experience.
Modernizing a 113-Year-Old Ballpark without Losing Its Soul
Fenway Park has shared in the joys and sorrows of American baseball fans for more than a century since opening in 1912. LG's commercial display solutions are designed to lead the venue's next chapter by bringing broadcast-grade visuals, dynamic sponsor activations, and immersive live storytelling to the seating bowl, while leaving the ballpark's iconic character intact.
The Client's View: Elevating the In-Venue Experience for Red Sox Nation
"This collaboration will elevate the in-venue experience for our fans with cutting-edge technology while also expanding LG's presence through dynamic activations that will engage Red Sox Nation all season long," said Troup Parkinson, Chief Marketing & Partnerships Officer for the Boston Red Sox.
Backed by LG's Media Entertainment Solution Strategy for Global Sports Venues
The Fenway Park installation is part of LG's broader push to scale its media entertainment platform-based services for global sports fans. By unifying TVs, monitors, and digital signage under the Media Entertainment Solution (MS) Company, LG is investing in end-to-end display ecosystems that help iconic venues like Fenway Park monetize content, engage fans, and operate at the level of a modern broadcast environment.
Summary: A Historic Ballpark Reimagined as MLB's Most Advanced Outdoor LED Stage
LG has elevated the fan experience at Fenway Park through 11 state-of-the-art outdoor LED display installations, highlighted by a new centerfield videoboard and stadium-wide ribbon displays spanning a combined area of approximately 842 square meters. Engineered for the unique demands of a historic open-air MLB venue, the displays deliver high-brightness visuals exceeding 7,000 nits, High Dynamic Range (HDR) image quality, and IP65-rated weather resistance to ensure consistent, high-impact performance throughout the baseball season.
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