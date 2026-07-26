2) The Transition: From Colder Cooling to Higher Efficiency

As data centers began to focus more on energy efficiency, the goal of cooling also changed. The objective was no longer simply to lower temperatures, but to control heat more efficiently and only as much as needed.

During this transition, chilled water systems, high-efficiency chillers, free cooling / economizers, variable-speed fans and pumps, variable speed compressor operation in applicable chiller and DX (Direct Expansion) systems, and airflow optimization expanded. DOE/NREL presents reducing compressor-based cooling where possible and increasing the use of free cooling as key energy-efficiency strategies.[2]

At this point, data center cooling began to evolve from simple cooling equipment into an energy optimization system.

3) The Present: Cooling Closer to the Heat Source

The spread of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) is creating a major shift in cooling architecture. High-performance chips such as CPUs and GPUs generate more power and heat, making it increasingly important to cool closer to the point where heat is generated rather than cooling only the entire room. ASHRAE TC 9.9 identifies the rise in power levels of high-performance chips and stricter thermal requirements as key drivers behind the expansion of liquid cooling.[3]

Major technologies currently expanding include:

· Direct-to-chip cold plate

· Rear-door heat exchanger

· Cooling Distribution Unit (CDU)

· Immersion cooling

· Warm-water liquid cooling

LBNL explains that the closer heat is removed to the point of generation, the more likely it becomes to use higher-temperature cooling water while still providing sufficient cooling. This can contribute to improved chiller efficiency and expanded opportunities for free cooling.[4]

In other words, data center cooling is becoming more segmented, moving from room-level cooling to rack-level cooling and, increasingly, to cooling closer to the chip.