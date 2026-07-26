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Data centers are no longer simply spaces where servers are housed. As AI, cloud services, streaming, and data platforms continue to expand, data centers are becoming critical infrastructure that must manage massive amounts of electricity and heat at the same time.
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global data center electricity consumption was estimated at around 1.3% of global final electricity demand in 2022. As data center electricity use increases, a significant portion of that energy is ultimately converted into heat. If this heat is not managed effectively, it can lead to lower server performance, system failures, and operational risk.[1]
For this reason, data center cooling should no longer be understood as simple air-conditioning equipment. It has become a core technology that affects performance, reliability, energy efficiency, operating costs, and sustainability.