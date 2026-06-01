How to Choose a Sustainable Compressor

The HVAC&R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) industry is undergoing a significant transition. As global temperatures rise and electricity demand continues to increase, regulators around the world are adopting more stringent environmental requirements. Regulatory developments such as the Kigali Amendment[1] and the revised EU F-gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573[2] are prompting manufacturers and system operators to re-evaluate heating and cooling systems.

Against this backdrop, one key question remains:

What makes a compressor sustainable?

Today, compressor sustainability is not defined solely by lower power consumption or the use of a low-GWP refrigerant. A broader perspective is often required—one that considers energy efficiency, refrigerant GWP (Global Warming Potential), and the environmental impact of equipment across its lifecycle. This article reviews several key criteria commonly used to evaluate sustainable compressors, including inverter technology, part-load efficiency, the transition to low-GWP refrigerants, and lifecycle assessment frameworks such as TEWI and LCCP.