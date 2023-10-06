About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Why Does a Refrigerator Need a Compressor?

Compressor & MotorBlog06/10/2023

Share this content.

White and Wooden Kitchen with a Refrigerator

The refrigerator is one of the greatest scientific inventions in the modern-day world. Need cold water in summer? Open your fridge. Want to savor some fresh fruits? Open your fridge. You can store anything in that rectangular cooling box of yours from a chilled can of soft drink to meat and still be able to enjoy it fresh even after a few weeks.

However, what exactly is a refrigerator and how does it work? And why does it need a compressor? Let’s find out in this write-up!

Q. What is a refrigerator?

A refrigerator, commonly known as a fridge, is a device that dissipates heat from inside a thermally insulated structure to keep it cool for storing food supplies, chemicals, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Refrigerators are widely used in commercial and residential appliances to store a wide array of products in myriads of industries.

A refrigerator helps preserve food by preventing the growth of microorganisms that cause spoilage such as bacteria, yeast and fungi. Storing the food at low temperatures inhibits the growth of bacteria and slows down the bacterial activity responsible for spoiling food.

Refrigerators are primarily used for food preservation but they also find uses in various other industries where they deal with temperature-sensitive products like the medical or chemical industry.

Woman Searching for Food in the Fridge

Q. What are the main components of a refrigerator?

A refrigerator is a combination of various smaller components that make up a large unit, however, if we were to count a few on our fingers, the four main components would be: compressor, evaporator, condenser, and expansion valve.


Compressor: A compressor serves the purpose of compressing the refrigerant into high-pressure, high-temperature gas. It is central to the mechanism of a refrigerator; it circulates the refrigerant throughout the refrigeration system. The refrigerator compressor is both a motor and a pump that moves the refrigerant inside the system . The compressor compresses the low-temperature, low-pressure refrigerant gas it receives from the evaporator. A refrigerator compressor works directly with the condenser, evaporator coil and expansion valve.

Evaporator: An evaporator absorbs heat from inside the refrigerator. The refrigerator evaporator transfers heat from the objects inside the refrigerator to the outside of it.

Condenser: A condenser in a refrigeration system acts as a cooling device. It discards the heat from the hot refrigerant gas and condenses it into liquid refrigerant.

Expansion valve: An expansion valve is responsible for dropping the pressure and temperature of the refrigerant to allow its expansion.

Q. How does a refrigerator work?

A refrigeration cycle, also known as a heat pump cycle, is a thermodynamic cycle, that removes heat from a specific space . There are four major processes involved in a refrigeration cycle, namely: compression, condensation, expansion and evaporation.

Expansion, valve, Evaporator, Condenser, Compressor

Compression

The refrigeration cycle starts with a compressor. Firstly, the compressor compresses the refrigerant gas to increase its pressure and temperature.

 

Condensation

The refrigerant gas is then pushed into condenser coils, located on the back of the refrigerator.

As the high-temperature, high-pressure refrigerant gas flows into the coils, it comes in contact with the low-temperature outside air. The heat from the hot refrigerant gets dissipated to the surroundings turning it into liquid.

 

Expansion

The expansion valve reduces the hot liquid refrigerant’s pressure and temperature before it enters the evaporator coils. Consequently, the refrigerant expands decreasing its temperature and pressure.

 

Evaporation

The low-pressure, low-temperature refrigerant then enters the evaporator coils which are usually located inside the refrigerator. As the heat from the refrigerator passes over the evaporator coils, refrigerant flowing through the coils absorbs this heat and turns into low-temperature, low-pressure refrigerant gas.

As the refrigerant absorbs heat from the air, it cools down the air inside the refrigerator, creating a cold environment for storing food and other items. The low-pressure, low-temperature refrigerant gas is again sucked into the compressor and the refrigeration cycle repeats itself. And this is how a refrigerator always keeps its contents cold and fresh.

Q. How important are compressors in refrigerators?

A compressor is considered the heart of any refrigeration system and is undeniably at the core of all its functions.

It is highly recommended not to compromise the quality of a compressor in regards to a refrigerator. Investing in a subpar compressor will result in high operation costs and high maintenance costs. The type of compressor, you choose for a refrigeration system will largely impact the performance of your refrigeration system, in terms of noise and energy efficiency, be it commercial or residential.

The size of the compressor should be appropriate for the load, the location of the compressor in a refrigerator is of equally great importance as well. From the cost point of view, if you want to manufacture a durable refrigerator, an inverter compressor, also known as a variable speed compressor, should be your first choice. Or if you are looking to improve the performance of an existing refrigerator, replacing an existing fixed-speed compressor with an inverter compressor would be a great start. Reciprocating compressors, in particular, are a great option for clients looking for inverter compressors.

However, it is highly recommended to go for a professional opinion before deciding which compressor suits your needs.

Closing remarks

A refrigerator has become an inevitable part of our daily lives, but not a lot of us are familiar with its working mechanism. This write-up was aimed at helping our readers understand the operation principle of a refrigerator and the importance of a compressor in it.

If you are looking into compressors for your refrigeration system, at LG Compressor and Motor, we have our team of experts ready to help you out with any queries and concerns related to compressors.

#Refrigerator Compressor#Inverter Compressor#Reciprocating Compressor#Tech Insight
Back to list

Products In This Article

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

red image

red image

Get Your Expert Consultation

Connect with our specialists for tailored solutions — every question matters to us.

Get Your Expert Consultation Contact us
white bg color image on colorful image

white bg color image on colorful image

Subscribe to LG Compressor & Motor Blog Newsletter

Subscribe to LG Compressor & Motor Blog Newsletter Subscribe