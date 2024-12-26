Notably, with the impending enforcement of new regulations by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), HVAC systems utilizing low-GWP, eco-conscious refrigerants are set to be introduced in earnest staring from 2025.*

In this post, we will delve into the achievements of LG HVAC in 2024 and examine the preparations underway for the new leap forward in 2025.

*Source: https://mspplumbingheatingair.com/blog/residential-ac-system-changes-2025-hvac-regulations