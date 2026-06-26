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• Smart air conditioning systems use sensors, connectivity, automation, and artificial intelligence to improve building performance, energy efficiency, and operational visibility.[1]
• AI-powered HVAC systems can analyze real-time operating conditions and automatically adjust performance based on factors such as occupancy, weather, temperature, and humidity.[1][2]
• LG Multi V i integrates AI-driven capabilities, including AI Smart Care, AI Energy Management, AI Smart Diagnosis, and Noise Adaptive Control to help optimize HVAC operation.
• As commercial buildings become increasingly connected, AI HVAC technologies are helping facility managers improve comfort, reduce energy waste, and simplify system management.[1][3]
[1] https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/ai-optimized-building-controls
[2] https://www.knx.org/knx-en/newsroom/news/news/20250604-Smart-HVAC-controls-What-you-need-to-know/
[3] https://www.cisco.com/site/us/en/learn/topics/networking/what-is-a-smart-building.html