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How to Meet R32 Safety Requirements: A Practical Guide to Safe Installation

HVACBlog07/07/2026

Key Takeaways

• R32 carries specific safety requirements because it is a mildly flammable A2L refrigerant. These requirements are designed to prevent leaked refrigerant from reaching a flammable concentration in occupied spaces, allowing a lower-Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerant to be used safely.[1]
• R32 also supports tightening environmental regulations. Its GWP of 675 — roughly one-third that of R410A's 2,088 — helps meet upcoming EU F-gas requirements, while its thermodynamic properties can improve system energy efficiency under appropriate design and operating conditions.[2][3]
• Compliance begins with assessing the installation environment. The installation's location, dimensions, and height together determine which safety devices and measures a system requires.
• The required safety solution depends on the calculated risk. Larger spaces may need no additional device, while smaller or more enclosed spaces may require refrigerant leak alarms or shut-off valves.
• LG simplifies safety compliance through integrated, software-driven control. LG Air-conditioning Technical Solutions (LATS) software enables engineers to configure safety-related operating parameters and document system settings, and review the HVAC system against applicable safety requirements.

[1] https://www.dcceew.gov.au/environment/protection/ozone/rac/global-warming-potential-values-hfc-refrigerants
[2] https://www.epa.gov/climate-hfcs-reduction/technology-transitions-gwp-reference-table
[3] https://climate.ec.europa.eu/eu-action/fluorinated-greenhouse-gases/climate-friendly-alternatives-f-gases/air-conditioning_en

An image showing a landscape of a rooftop of a building surrounded by mountains.

Introduction

Environmental regulations and sustainability targets are driving a global shift toward next-generation refrigerants, and R32 has become one of the leading options. It carries a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 675 — roughly one-third that of R410A's 2,088 — while offering higher energy efficiency and improved cooling and heating performance.[1][2] 

A graph describing Global Warming Potential of 3 major refrigerants on a 100 year scale.

<This chart illustrates the 100-year Global Warming Potential (GWP) of several commonly used refrigerants.
Compared with R410A and R22, R32 has a substantially lower GWP of 675, making it a lower-impact refrigerant from a climate perspective.>

For facility owners and consultants, the appeal is clear, but adopting R32 introduces updated safety requirements because it is mildly flammable. In practice, these are well-structured and readily addressed through standard system design.

The regulatory timeline adds urgency. Under the EU F-gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573, split systems above 12 kW using refrigerants with a GWP of 750 or more are prohibited from 2029.[3] With a GWP of 675, R32 sits below that threshold. This guide outlines how its flammability is managed, the safety devices and measures available, and how LG solutions support compliant system design.

A milestone suggestive of reduction of F-gas with GWP above the year 2033.

<This graphic shows a timeline from 2027 to 2034 for tightening F-gas regulations in the EU, specifically for air conditioners with a capacity of 12 kW or greater
(or up to 200 kW for certain categories), with key restriction points highlighted in red. In 2029, refrigerants with a GWP above 750 are banned, and in 2033,
the rule becomes stricter with a ban on refrigerants above GWP 150, illustrating the phased reduction of high-global-warming-potential F-gases over time.>

[1] https://www.epa.gov/climate-hfcs-reduction/technology-transitions-gwp-reference-table
[2] https://iifiir.org/en/fridoc/study-of-r32-refrigerant-for-residential-air-conditioning-applications-28131?
[3] https://climate.ec.europa.eu/eu-action/fluorinated-greenhouse-gases/climate-friendly-alternatives-f-gases/air-conditioning_en

2. Understanding R32 Safety Requirements: 3 Factors to Consider

R32 is classified as a mildly flammable A2L refrigerant, which means system design needs to account for how the refrigerant is managed within a space.[1] This mild flammability is readily manageable. Just as we safely use gas stoves and refuel at petrol stations, R32 systems deliver safe, efficient climate control when properly designed and installed. In real-world applications, this comes down to identifying and controlling every point where refrigerant could leak.

The indoor unit heat exchanger is the primary leakage point, but other sources must also be considered, including refrigerant piping and connections, outdoor units in enclosed spaces, ductwork inlets and outlets, and unprotected pipework.

To apply these principles in practice, each installation is reviewed against three factors that determine how much refrigerant can be safely charged in a given space:

2-1. Installation location.
The risk profile depends on where the system is installed — occupied spaces, machinery rooms, outdoor areas, or the lowest underground floor; each requires a different safety approach.

A rendering image shows installation environments that could affect the requirements of safety measures.

<This image shows four typical installation settings—outdoor locations, occupied spaces, the lowest underground floor, and machinery rooms—
and emphasizes that the system’s risk profile changes depending on where it is installed.>

2-2. Installation dimensions.
Where the space height is 2.2 m or greater, the assessment is based on room area. In lower-height spaces, the indoor unit installation height is also taken into account, since it affects how refrigerant may accumulate.

A rendering image shows installation dimensions could affect the assessment of refrigerant change.

<This image explains how installation dimensions, especially room height, affect the evaluation of refrigerant charge within a space.
If the room height is 2.2 meters or higher, the assessment is based mainly on floor area; if it is lower than 2.2 meters,
both the room area and the installation height of the indoor unit must be considered because refrigerant may accumulate differently in a smaller vertical space.>

2-3. Installation height of the indoor unit.
Because R32 is heavier than air and may accumulate at lower levels, mounting height matters. Typical heights are roughly 0.6 m for floor-mounted units, 1.8 m for wall-mounted units, and 2.2 m for ceiling-mounted units.

A rendering image shows indoor unit installation height could be a determining factor in the assessment of refrigerant charge.

<This image explains that the indoor unit’s installation height is an important factor in refrigerant safety calculations because R32 is heavier than air and can collect near the floor.
It illustrates the typical reference heights used in the assessment—about 2.2 m for ceiling-mounted units, 1.8 m for wall-mounted units, and 0.6 m for floor-mounted units—
and shows that the actual indoor unit height is used in the calculation.>

These evaluations follow the governing product-safety standard, IEC 60335-2-40, whose Annex GG specifies the maximum charge, minimum floor area, and applicable safety measures for A2L systems.[2] LG defines two system categories against this framework: Enhanced Tightness Refrigerating Systems (ETRS), built to higher integrity standards that reduce leak likelihood and allow greater flexibility in charge amount and installation conditions; and Non-Enhanced Tightness Refrigerating Systems, applied to products such as Hydro Kit.

[1] https://www.ul.com/news/important-new-requirements-use-low-gwp-refrigerants
[2] https://feta.co.uk/client/files/FETA/FETA%20A2L%20EN%20378%20Tech%20Guide%20July%202021.pdf

3. Risk Management Scenarios

The safety requirements for an R32 system are not fixed — they change with the installation space. Refrigerant charge and room conditions work together to determine what a compliant system needs, which means the same equipment may require different safeguards depending on where it goes. Three broad scenarios illustrate how this works.

3-1. Large or open-plan spaces: often no additional device needed.
In larger spaces, the available room area is enough to keep refrigerant concentration below safety thresholds in the event of a leak. Here, no additional devices are required beyond standard system design, which lowers installation cost and complexity.

A rendering image shows a dissected large commercial space with refrigerant pipes connected with HVAC device.

<This image presents a risk-management scenario for a large office space where no additional safety device is required.
It explains that because the room is large enough, any leaked refrigerant would remain below safety threshold levels.>

3-2. Medium-sized or enclosed spaces: typically, one safety device.
As spaces become more enclosed or moderately sized, refrigerant concentration may approach defined safety limits depending on system charge. A refrigerant leak alarm provides early detection and ensures an appropriate response before critical levels are reached.

A rendering image shows a dissected medium-sized space with refrigerant pipes and safety device wiring connecting corners of the rooms.

<This image shows a second risk-management scenario for a medium-sized enclosed space, where one additional safety device is required.
It explains that in smaller or more enclosed rooms, refrigerant concentration can get closer to the safety limit,
so a refrigerant leak alarm is installed to provide early warning and allow action before conditions become critical.>

3-3. Smaller or high-density installations: often two safety devices.
In confined spaces, higher refrigerant concentration can occur due to limited volume or higher system charge. Here, a leak alarm combined with a shut-off valve enables both detection and automatic isolation to prevent further release. A single shut-off valve can also be grouped to protect multiple indoor units across different rooms, reducing hardware and installation costs.

A rendering image shows a dissected high-density space with refrigerant pipes and safety device wiring connecting every corner of the space.

<This image illustrates a third risk-management scenario for smaller or high-density spaces, where two safety devices are needed.
Because refrigerant concentration can rise more quickly in confined areas, the system uses both a refrigerant leak alarm and a shut-off valve
to detect a leak early and automatically isolate the system to prevent further refrigerant release.>

This logic scales across building types, and it applies differently to the two system categories introduced earlier. Enhanced Tightness systems are often used with ceiling cassettes, ducted units, and wall mounted units, and they follow the device based scenarios described above. Non Enhanced Tightness systems instead depend on mechanical ventilation in the installation space to help keep refrigerant concentration within acceptable limits so that occupied areas remain unaffected.

4. How LG Solutions Support R32 Safety

The scenarios above describe what a compliant system needs. LG's safety solutions provide the how, mapped to the two system categories.

4-1. LG Safety Devices
For Enhanced Tightness Refrigerating Systems, LG offers two device-based solutions that align with the scenarios above. A shut-off valve unit automatically isolates refrigerant flow in the event of a leak to help prevent further release. It can be applied as a single unit or extended to support multiple indoor units — from two to four connections — allowing flexible design across different installation sizes. A refrigerant leak alarm provides immediate audible and visual alerts when refrigerant is detected, enabling a rapid response. This functionality can also be delivered through other components, such as a refrigerant leak detector or a wired remote controller with the alarm embedded, so detection can be integrated into the system depending on design requirements.

A table shows major safety devices employed in LG air solution systems.

<This image presents the main safety devices used in LG air solution systems, including a 1-port to 4-port shut-off valve,
a refrigerant alarm kit, an alarm-embedded refrigerant leak detector, and an alarm-embedded wired remote controller.>

4-2. LG Safety Measures
For Non-Enhanced Tightness Refrigerating Systems, the approach shifts from isolation to dilution. Mechanical ventilation maintains safe refrigerant concentration levels within the installation space, using a ventilation fan to support air exchange with the outdoors. LG provides a Dry Contact relay interface that activates ventilation equipment based on system conditions. The Dry Contact functions as an interface device and is not itself a safety measure, and LG does not supply the ventilation fan — so the system must be integrated with a third-party ventilation component.

A table shows LG's Dry Contact Device.

<This image shows LG’s Dry Contact device, a relay interface that helps mechanical ventilation keep refrigerant concentration within a safe range inside the installation space.>

5. Tools for Planning and Ongoing Management

Beyond installation, successful R32 projects depend on efficient planning and reliable management over time. LG provides tools that support both design and day-to-day operation.

5-1. Pre-Refrigerant Check
For the design stage, LATS R-Checker and LATS HVAC handle model selection, refrigerant charge calculation, and piping estimation. The software verifies a system against safety thresholds for room area, installation height, and charge amount, then flags where a refrigerant leak alarm or shut-off valve is required — turning the assessment logic described earlier into a checkable step during planning.

A rendering image displaying two HVAC monitoring software tools.

<This image introduces LATS R-Checker and LATS HVAC, software tools used for model selection, refrigerant charge calculation,
and piping estimation. It explains that the programs evaluate key safety conditions such as room area, installation height,
and refrigerant charge, then indicate whether additional protective measures like a leak alarm or shut-off valve are required.>

5-2.  Refrigerant Monitoring and Alert
For ongoing operation, Central Control (ACP 5) manages up to 256 units from a single interface via PC, tablet, or smartphone, and supports BMS integration through BACnet IP and Modbus TCP. An alarm linked to the central controller serves as an informational alert for the operator rather than functioning as a refrigerant leak detection alarm.

Diagnostic codes support rapid response during operation. CH230 indicates a detected refrigerant leak, CH229 flags the end of sensor lifetime, and CH228 signals a sensor malfunction — each paired with a defined response procedure and displayable on the wired remote controller or the outdoor unit's 7-segment display.

6. Conclusion

R32 offers a compelling combination of lower environmental impact and strong performance, and its mild flammability is readily managed through sound system design. The key for facility owners and consultants is understanding that safety requirements are not one-size-fits-all: installation environments determine whether a system needs no additional device, a leak alarm, or a leak alarm paired with a shut-off valve.

By combining defined system criteria, dedicated safety devices and measures, and practical design tools, LG R32 solutions make safety planning clearer and more manageable — allowing the right solution to be applied to each installation with confidence. As always, standards and requirements vary by country and region, so local codes should guide final design.

#R32#Refrigerant#LowGWP#SafetyDevices#FGasRegulation#Commercial#Residential#Facility Owner#HVAC Engineer#System Designer#Consultant#Global
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FAQs

Q.

What is R32 refrigerant and why is it replacing R410A?

A.

R32 is a next-generation refrigerant with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 675 — roughly one-third that of R410A's 2,088 — while offering higher energy efficiency and improved cooling and heating performance. Its lower environmental impact and strong performance have made it a leading choice for new systems replacing R410A.

Q.

Is R32 safe to use given that it is flammable?

A.

Yes. R32 is classified as a mildly flammable A2L refrigerant, and its mild flammability is readily managed through proper system design and installation. When charge amount, room conditions, and installation height are assessed correctly against safety standards, R32 systems deliver safe, efficient climate control.

Q.

What determines whether an R32 installation needs a safety device?

A.

Three factors determine it: installation location, room dimensions, and the indoor unit's mounting height. Larger or open-plan spaces often need no additional device, medium or enclosed spaces typically need a refrigerant leak alarm, and smaller or high-density spaces often need a leak alarm paired with a shut-off valve.

Q.

What safety solutions does LG offer for R32 systems?

A.

LG offers a shut-off valve unit that automatically isolates refrigerant flow during a leak, and a refrigerant leak alarm or an embedded remote controller that provides immediate audible and visual alerts. For systems that rely on ventilation instead, LG provides a Dry Contact relay interface that activates third-party ventilation equipment.

Q.

When do the EU F-gas restrictions affect R32 systems?

A.

Under EU Regulation 2024/573, split systems above 12 kW using refrigerants with a GWP of 750 or more are prohibited from 2029, and those with a GWP of 150 or more from 2033. With a GWP of 675, R32 sits below the 2029 threshold, making it a practical choice for systems planned through the late 2020s.

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