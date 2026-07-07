We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
• R32 carries specific safety requirements because it is a mildly flammable A2L refrigerant. These requirements are designed to prevent leaked refrigerant from reaching a flammable concentration in occupied spaces, allowing a lower-Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerant to be used safely.[1]
• R32 also supports tightening environmental regulations. Its GWP of 675 — roughly one-third that of R410A's 2,088 — helps meet upcoming EU F-gas requirements, while its thermodynamic properties can improve system energy efficiency under appropriate design and operating conditions.[2][3]
• Compliance begins with assessing the installation environment. The installation's location, dimensions, and height together determine which safety devices and measures a system requires.
• The required safety solution depends on the calculated risk. Larger spaces may need no additional device, while smaller or more enclosed spaces may require refrigerant leak alarms or shut-off valves.
• LG simplifies safety compliance through integrated, software-driven control. LG Air-conditioning Technical Solutions (LATS) software enables engineers to configure safety-related operating parameters and document system settings, and review the HVAC system against applicable safety requirements.
[1] https://www.dcceew.gov.au/environment/protection/ozone/rac/global-warming-potential-values-hfc-refrigerants
[2] https://www.epa.gov/climate-hfcs-reduction/technology-transitions-gwp-reference-table
[3] https://climate.ec.europa.eu/eu-action/fluorinated-greenhouse-gases/climate-friendly-alternatives-f-gases/air-conditioning_en