R32 is classified as a mildly flammable A2L refrigerant, which means system design needs to account for how the refrigerant is managed within a space.[1] This mild flammability is readily manageable. Just as we safely use gas stoves and refuel at petrol stations, R32 systems deliver safe, efficient climate control when properly designed and installed. In real-world applications, this comes down to identifying and controlling every point where refrigerant could leak.



The indoor unit heat exchanger is the primary leakage point, but other sources must also be considered, including refrigerant piping and connections, outdoor units in enclosed spaces, ductwork inlets and outlets, and unprotected pipework.



To apply these principles in practice, each installation is reviewed against three factors that determine how much refrigerant can be safely charged in a given space:



2-1. Installation location.

The risk profile depends on where the system is installed — occupied spaces, machinery rooms, outdoor areas, or the lowest underground floor; each requires a different safety approach.