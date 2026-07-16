Advanced VRF control can contribute to improving building performance beyond basic automation. While a BMS coordinates the building as a whole, additional efficiency improvements, along with per-zone control, the energy navigation, and the peak controls, may be supported at the VRF system level, where more granular control is available than at the general building control layer.



This is why VRF's energy-saving potential is only fully realized when its own control layer is integrated into the BMS, not left to DDC alone. LG's Advanced Control Solution makes that integration practical, pairing zone-level VRF precision with open protocol support that connects it to the wider building system.



Building on this foundation, LG’s ACP i further extends integration beyond connectivity to intelligent operation. By applying AI-driven analytics to real-time system data, it can support ongoing performance monitoring, help identify potential inefficiencies, and enable more proactive, data-informed facility management.

For owners weighing energy costs, occupant comfort, and long-term sustainability, this combination of precision, openness, and intelligence is no longer an optional add-on. It is the foundation of truly smart building management.