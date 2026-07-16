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• A Building Management System (BMS) coordinates a building's major systems, and HVAC is typically its largest responsibility, managed through a networked hierarchy of controllers rather than a single device.[1]
• While a BMS provides centralized monitoring and coordination, each HVAC technology still relies on dedicated, field-level controls optimized for its own operation.[1]
• VRF systems are 20–30% more efficient than conventional HVAC, but achieving that efficiency requires advanced control of refrigerant flow, compressor operation, and zone-level load balancing, not just building-wide scheduling.[2]
• LG's Advanced Control Solution (ACS) delivers this specialized VRF control through energy scheduling, seven-step energy navigation, peak demand control, tenant energy allocation, COP compliance tracking, and indoor air quality monitoring.
• A BMS delivers the greatest value when paired with dedicated VRF controls, combining centralized building management with the refrigerant-side optimization fundamental to VRF performance.[1]
[1] https://www.wbdg.org/resources/smart-controls
[2] https://www.csemag.com/back-to-basics-vrf-systems/