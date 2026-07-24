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• Cooling is one of the largest controllable energy costs in a data center, making energy efficiency increasingly important as electricity demand continues to grow. Global data center electricity use rose 17 percent in 2025 and is projected to double by 2030, driving greater demand for efficient cooling solutions.[1]
• Free cooling reduces cooling energy by using cool outdoor air instead of relying solely on mechanical refrigeration. Depending on outdoor conditions, it can replace or supplement compressor-based cooling, lowering energy consumption and operating costs.[2][3]
• The effectiveness of free cooling depends on climate and operating conditions. Within ASHRAE's recommended 18–27°C temperature range, many locations can use free cooling for a significant portion of the year.[2]
• LG's refrigerant-based free-cooling technology helps improve efficiency by minimizing the impact of a heat exchanger that is not used during free-cooling operation, which in some configurations may be associated with additional airflow resistance. Its Series Counter Flow is designed to reduce compressor lift, supporting system efficiency depending on system design and operating conditions.
[1] https://www.iea.org/news/data-centre-electricity-use-surged-in-2025-even-with-tightening-bottlenecks-driving-a-scramble-for-solutions
[2] https://www.ashrae.org/file%20library/technical%20resources/bookstore/ashrae_tc0909_power_white_paper_22_june_2016_revised.pdf
[3] https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2024-07/best-practice-guide-data-center-design_0.pdf