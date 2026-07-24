Free cooling delivers the most in cool, dry climates and in facilities willing to run warmer server-inlet temperatures, because both extend the hours when outdoor conditions alone can carry the cooling load.



3-1. How Warm Are Operators Willing to Run the Room?

Server-inlet temperature has a direct impact on free-cooling hours. The higher the allowable inlet temperature, the more often outdoor conditions can provide cooling. Even within ASHRAE's recommended envelope of 18 to 27 degrees Celsius (64 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit), many locations can use free cooling for nearly half of the year, while the broader allowable temperature ranges extend those opportunities further.[1] Intel demonstrated this potential in a high-density data center operating with 95°F (35°C) server-inlet temperatures, where free cooling was available for all but 39 hours of the year, and the facility achieved a PUE of 1.07.



3-2. How Does Local Climate Factor In?

Local climate has a direct impact on free-cooling hours, but the key weather factors vary by cooling method. Air-side systems are more sensitive to humidity because outdoor air enters the data hall, whereas water-side systems and refrigerant-side systems isolate the data hall from outdoor air.[1]



As a result, cooler climates generally provide more opportunities for free cooling than warmer ones, although the actual number of free-cooling hours depends on the system design and operating conditions. For example, a cool, dry location such as San Francisco can support free cooling for most of the year, while a warmer, more humid climate such as northern Florida offers fewer opportunities, particularly for air-side systems.[1]



[1] https://www.energystar.gov/products/data_center_equipment/16-more-ways-cut-energy-waste-data-center