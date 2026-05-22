Heat pumps are now a central technology in the shift toward lower-emission building systems. The International Energy Agency identifies them as a key solution for reducing emissions from heating while supporting broader energy transition goals.[1] Adoption has accelerated in markets where policy support, incentive programs, and efficiency regulations are aligned, reinforcing their role in both residential and commercial applications.

At the same time, regulatory frameworks such as the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act are influencing refrigerant choices and system design, contributing to a wider transition toward updated HVAC technologies.[2]

As a result, electric-based systems are increasingly being considered as part of long term planning for building performance and compliance.

In Europe, electrification is also accelerating through energy transition policy and refrigerant regulation. As part of this process, the REPowerEU plan continues to position heat pumps as part of broader efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuel heating systems.[6][7]

Heat pump adoption and building electrification are expanding across several European markets, particularly in regions where energy efficiency policy and decarbonization targets are closely aligned.

LG has continued expanding its heat pump portfolio across residential and commercial applications, including air-to-water heat pump (AWHP) systems. In Europe especially, LG’s Therma V platform addresses growing consumer and policy interest in electric heating technologies as energy infrastructure and heating preferences continue to evolve.