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• The HVAC industry is entering a structural transition driven by electrification, regulation, and digitalization [1]
• Heat pumps are a central technology in reducing building emissions and are rapidly expanding globally [1]
• The transition away from R-410A is accelerating under U.S. climate policy, while Europe is speeding up the green transition through the REPowerEU Plan.[2][6]
• Efficiency standards such as SEER2 are redefining system performance expectations [3]
• Smart controls and connected HVAC systems are becoming increasingly widespread