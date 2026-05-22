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HVAC Trends 2026: From Electrification to Digitalization

HVACBlog22/05/2026

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Key Takeaways

• The HVAC industry is entering a structural transition driven by electrification, regulation, and digitalization [1]
• Heat pumps are a central technology in reducing building emissions and are rapidly expanding globally [1]
• The transition away from R-410A is accelerating under U.S. climate policy, while Europe is speeding up the green transition through the REPowerEU Plan.[2][6]
• Efficiency standards such as SEER2 are redefining system performance expectations [3]
• Smart controls and connected HVAC systems are becoming increasingly widespread

The Big Shift: From Growth to Structural Change in HVAC

The HVAC industry in 2026 is being reshaped by a convergence of electrification, refrigerant regulation, and efficiency requirements. Rather than incremental improvement, these forces are driving a broader shift in how systems are designed, specified, and operated across both residential and commercial buildings.[1][2][3]
Heat pumps, updated efficiency standards, and refrigerant transitions are redefining equipment selection and long term planning.[1][2][3] At the same time, connected controls and IAQ requirements are expanding the role of HVAC systems within overall building performance, supported by growing attention to smart HVAC technologies, ventilation, filtration, and indoor air quality management.[4][5]
While many of these shifts are shaped by U.S. regulation and policy, similar transitions are taking place across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, although regional priorities and adoption timelines continue to differ. 

Electrification: Heat Pumps Move to the Center

Heat pumps are now a central technology in the shift toward lower-emission building systems. The International Energy Agency identifies them as a key solution for reducing emissions from heating while supporting broader energy transition goals.[1] Adoption has accelerated in markets where policy support, incentive programs, and efficiency regulations are aligned, reinforcing their role in both residential and commercial applications.
At the same time, regulatory frameworks such as the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act are influencing refrigerant choices and system design, contributing to a wider transition toward updated HVAC technologies.[2] 

As a result, electric-based systems are increasingly being considered as part of long term planning for building performance and compliance.

In Europe, electrification is also accelerating through energy transition policy and refrigerant regulation. As part of this process, the REPowerEU plan continues to position heat pumps as part of broader efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuel heating systems.[6][7]
Heat pump adoption and building electrification are expanding across several European markets, particularly in regions where energy efficiency policy and decarbonization targets are closely aligned.

LG has continued expanding its heat pump portfolio across residential and commercial applications, including air-to-water heat pump (AWHP) systems. In Europe especially, LG’s Therma V platform addresses growing consumer and policy interest in electric heating technologies as energy infrastructure and heating preferences continue to evolve. 

LG Therma V platform products are displayed in a row on a white backgroud.

Efficiency: A New Baseline for Performance

Efficiency standards continue to rise across the HVAC industry. The United States Department of Energy introduced updated ratings such as Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio 2 (SEER2) to better reflect how equipment performs under real-world operating conditions.[3]
This provides buyers and specifiers with a more practical basis for comparing system performance across equipment options.
In parallel, technologies such as variable speed inverter compressors are becoming more widely applied, allowing systems to adjust output based on demand and support improved efficiency and indoor comfort.[3] 
Strong efficiency performance is now expected as a baseline characteristic of modern HVAC equipment rather than a differentiating feature.
This trend aligns closely with LG’s long-standing focus on inverter-driven HVAC systems. Technologies such as LG’s Inverter compressor technology are designed to adjust output according to operating demand and support operational efficiency under varying conditions.

The graph shows the change in energy efficiency rate of inverter compressor depending on the time period of a day.

Refrigerants: Regulation Driving Redesign

The shift away from high-GWP refrigerants is reshaping HVAC equipment and project planning. Under the American Innovation and Manufacturing(AIM) Act , the United States Environmental Protection Agency(EPA)is phasing down HFC production and consumption while supporting the transition to next-generation technologies.[2]
This is moving the industry toward alternatives such as R-32 and R-454B, which require closer attention to refrigerant properties, safety classification, system design, installation practice, and technician training. ASHRAE Standard 34 provides the reference system for refrigerant designations and safety classifications, making it the more precise ASHRAE connection for this section.[4]
For manufacturers, contractors, and building owners, refrigerant selection is no longer only a technical specification. It now affects equipment design, compliance planning, installation requirements, and long term service strategy.
The refrigerant transition is also progressing across Europe and parts of Asia, although regional approaches differ. In Europe, revised F-Gas regulations are accelerating the phasedown of higher-GWP refrigerants and increasing attention on alternatives such as R-290 in selected applications.[6]
This is contributing to broader changes in equipment design, safety standards, and installation practices across global HVAC markets.

Four types of refrigerants are demonstrated to indicate regulatory change in the transition of refrigerants.

Smart HVAC: From Mechanical to Digital Systems

HVAC systems are becoming more connected across both residential and commercial markets. Available market data indicates continued growth in smart thermostat adoption, reflecting broader interest in connected HVAC controls in residential applications.

In commercial environments, connected systems can support:
• Remote monitoring
• Fault detection
• Predictive maintenance

These capabilities allow operators to identify issues earlier, plan maintenance more effectively, and maintain clearer visibility into system performance. With connectivity becoming more embedded, HVAC equipment is increasingly managed as part of integrated building systems rather than as standalone mechanical infrastructure.

This transition toward digital HVAC management is also reflected in LG’s connected building solutions. Platforms such as LG BECON and integrated control systems support centralized monitoring, remote diagnostics, and energy management across commercial HVAC installations. 

A monitor displaying an array of dashboards and graphs on building energy management system.

Indoor Air Quality: A Permanent Design Requirement

IAQ has become a central consideration in HVAC system design. ASHRAE Standard 62.1 defines ventilation rates and IAQ requirements for commercial and institutional buildings, providing a framework for system design and compliance.[4] Guidance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also highlights the role of IAQ in occupant comfort, health, and overall indoor conditions.[5]

Building owners, designers, and facility teams are placing greater attention on:
• Ventilation systems
• Filtration
• Air quality monitoring

System performance is now evaluated not only on heating and cooling capability, but on how effectively it supports consistent indoor conditions and overall occupant comfort.
This growing emphasis on IAQ aligns with LG’s broader air solution strategy, which increasingly combines HVAC operation with filtration, purification, ventilation, and air monitoring technologies. To support ongoing research in this area, LG established its Air Science Laboratory in 2018 as a dedicated research center focused on indoor air quality and air-related technologies for HVAC systems. The laboratory works with universities, research institutions, and international standards organizations to study air quality, occupant comfort, and next-generation indoor environment solutions. 

Four major roles of LG Air Science Laboratory Institute stated with texts and icons.

The HVAC industry in 2026 is undergoing a structural shift shaped by electrification, refrigerant regulation, and rising efficiency standards. As heat pumps, next-generation refrigerants, and updated performance metrics reshape system selection and design, connected controls are also changing how systems are monitored and maintained.
Even though these changes are taking place globally, implementation varies by region. North America is being shaped by efficiency standards and refrigerant transition policy, while Europe continues to accelerate electrification and lower-GWP adoption. At the same time, emerging markets across Asia and the Middle East are seeing sustained growth in cooling demand.
As these pressures converge, HVAC systems are becoming more closely tied to overall building performance, making decisions around equipment, controls, refrigerants, and long-term service planning more critical than before.

References

[1] International Energy Agency - https://www.iea.org/reports/the-future-of-heat-pumps
[2] U.S. Environmental Protection Agency - https://www.epa.gov/climate-hfcs-reduction/frequent-questions-phasedown-hydrofluorocarbons
[3] U.S. Department of Energy - https://www.energy.gov/cmei/femp/purchasing-energy-efficient-residential-central-air-conditioners
[4] ASHRAE - https://www.ashrae.org/technical-resources/standards-and-guidelines
[5] U.S. Environmental Protection Agency - https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq
[6] European Commission – F-Gas Regulation https://climate.ec.europa.eu/eu-action/fluorinated-greenhouse-gases_en
[7] European Commission – REPowerEU https://commission.europa.eu/strategy-and-policy/priorities-2019-2024/european-green-deal/repowereu-affordable-secure-and-sustainable-energy-europe_en 

#Electrification#Heat Pump#Refrigerant#SHEER2#Consultant#Technician#Developer#Engineer#HVAC Trend#Decarbonization
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FAQs

Q.

What are the most important HVAC trends in 2026?

A.

Electrification, refrigerant transition, digitalization, and service-based models are the key structural trends shaping the industry [1][2].

Q.

 Why is R-410A being replaced?

A.

Because of its high global warming potential, regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are phasing down its use under the AIM Act [2].

Q.

Are heat pumps widely adopted globally?

A.

Yes. The International Energy Agency identifies heat pumps as a critical technology for reducing emissions and improving efficiency in buildings [1].

Q.

What is SEER2?

A.

SEER stands for seasonal energy efficiency ratio. The higher the number, the less electricity the air conditioner or heat pump consumes. SEER2 is the upgraded version of SEER. SEER2 became the new standard energy efficiency rating system for air conditioners and heat pumps on January 1, 2023. [3]

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