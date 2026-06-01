Across the EU and UK, many homeowners are rethinking how their homes are heated. Gas boilers still remain common in residential heating systems, but rising energy costs, evolving efficiency standards, and long-term electrification policies are increasing interest in heat pumps as an alternative for future heating upgrades.[1][2][3]

At the same time, homeowners are weighing more than just upfront installation costs. Questions about long-term operating expenses, compatibility with existing radiators or pipework, cold-weather performance, and overall home comfort are becoming central to heating-system decisions.[4][5]

Heat pumps are also changing how heating systems are evaluated. Improvements in inverter technology, low-temperature operation, and cold-climate performance have expanded the range of homes where heat pump systems can be considered a practical replacement for traditional gas boilers.[4][6]

This guide compares heat pumps and gas boilers across efficiency, operating costs, cold-climate heating performance, installation considerations, and long-term electrification trends, while also examining how modern LG heat pump technologies are addressing many of the limitations traditionally associated with heat pump systems.[2][6]

[1]https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/housing/articles/census2021howhomesareheatedinyourarea/2023-01-05

[2] https://energy.ec.europa.eu/topics/energy-efficiency/heat-pumps_en

[3] https://www.gov.uk/apply-boiler-upgrade-scheme

[4] https://energy.ec.europa.eu/topics/energy-efficiency/heat-pumps_en

[5] https://publications.jrc.ec.europa.eu/repository/bitstream/JRC130874/kjna31268enn.pdf

[6] https://www.edfenergy.com/energywise/air-source-heat-pumps-vs-gas-boilers