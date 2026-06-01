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• Heat pumps are generally more energy efficient than gas boilers, reducing operating costs and environmental impact.
• Gas boilers provide reliable heating in colder climates but lack the dual functionality of heating and cooling offered by heat pumps.
• Government incentives and the total cost of ownership should be considered when choosing between heat pumps and gas boilers, as heat pumps may offer long-term savings.
Choosing between a heat pump and a gas boiler for 2026? Your heating bill, comfort, and climate all play a role. This guide walks you through efficiency, operating costs, and climate considerations to help compare which system may work best for your home.[1]
[1] https://www.which.co.uk/reviews/ground-and-air-source-heat-pumps/article/heat-pumps-vs-boilers-aGFzZ6o6YtXw