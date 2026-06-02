Is Your HVAC System Working For or Against IAQ?

• Indoor concentrations of some pollutants may be 2–5 times higher than outdoor air, with most exposure occurring indoors. Major indoor pollutants—such as radon, carbon monoxide, PM2.5, and VOCs—come from everyday sources like cooking, heating, and building materials.

• Both short-term symptoms and long-term health risks are linked to poor indoor air quality, especially for vulnerable populations.

• Effective IAQ improvement depends on a combination of source control, proper ventilation, and high-efficiency filtration.

• Monitoring indoor air and maintaining HVAC systems helps ensure that improvements are measurable and sustained over time.

Indoor air may be more polluted than you think. In fact, indoor environments can sometimes be more polluted than outdoors, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).[1] The European Environment Agency (EEA) also notes that Europeans spend much of their time indoors, where exposure to pollutants from heating, cooking, cleaning products, building materials, and poor ventilation can significantly affect health.[2] Everyday sources, including gas stoves, cleaning products, and building materials, continuously release pollutants into the spaces where you live, work, and rest, and because most people spend roughly 90% of their time indoors, that exposure builds quickly over time.[1][2][3]

Understanding what affects your indoor air is the first step toward improving it, and this guide outlines the key pollutants, their health effects, and practical steps you can take to create a cleaner, healthier indoor environment. Throughout this guide, commonly used IAQ guidance from the U.S. (EPA/ASHRAE) and Europe (EU/EEA/BUILD UP) is referenced as representative examples. Actual requirements, standards, and test methods may vary by country and region.

[1] https://www.epa.gov/report-environment/indoor-air-quality

[2] https://build-up.ec.europa.eu/en/resources-and-tools/articles/acceptable-indoor-environmental-quality-and-energy-efficiency

[3] https://www.epa.gov/air-research/indoor-air-quality-exposure-and-characterization-research