A notable shift has recently emerged in the commercial HVAC market: rising equipment costs are changing how building owners approach system management. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Producer Price Index, HVAC equipment prices have shown a steady upward trend, driven in part by regulatory and material cost pressures.[1]

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s AIM Act is accelerating the transition to low-GWP refrigerants, which may lead to system redesigns, while Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper continue to increase manufacturing costs.[2] [3]

As a result, the industry is seeing a clear shift toward maximizing the lifespan of existing systems through proactive maintenance. Rather than relying on age-based replacement cycles, decision-making is increasingly guided by real-time operational data and system performance.[4]

For commercial portfolios, especially those equipped with remote monitoring capabilities, maintaining and optimizing current assets is becoming a more cost-effective and strategic priority than immediate replacement.

[1] https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCU333415333415

[2] https://www.epa.gov/climate-hfcs-reduction

[3] https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2026/04/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-strengthens-tariffs-on-steel-aluminum-and-copper-imports/

[4] https://www.facilitiesnet.com/hvac/article.aspx?id=17188