LG strives to offer customers the most innovative HVAC solutions in performance and design. In July and August, we took the opportunity to talk with LG engineers about the development process of the LG DUAL Vane Cassette and the LG Round Cassette. We were able to gain some interesting insight into how these innovations came to fruition. Each of these units offers unique benefits to building owners, installers and end users alike. We'd like to delve into the advantages of each of these products and explore how different types of customers and environments are benefiting from them.