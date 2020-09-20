We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2 years ago, we had the opportunity to work with a unique individual who puts adventure at the forefront of his experience. From exploring the countryside on his bike to ambitious DIY projects, Adventure King runs a YouTube channel that allows his viewers to join him on his exploits and learn a few things along the way. In 2018, Adventure King experimented with making both a DIY home air conditioner and a DIY personal mobile air conditioner and the results were impressive. This time around, we've cranked the ambition level up a notch with a DIY air purifier. As always, Adventure King was up for the challenge.