Each of us had hopes and aspiration at the beginning of 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic stifled many of our goals and left us uncertain about the future. As 2020 comes to a close, we are looking forward to getting together to navigate the coming year and achieving our goals.

LG would like to show our support for our partners and customers through new and innovative solutions like the DUAL Vane Cassette. We wish you Happy Holidays and a Happy New Years from all of us at LG.