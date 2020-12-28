We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Whether building a new residential housing complex or refurbishing an existing facility, the HVAC system is one of the most important factors to consider. HVAC systems can consume more energy and take up more space than any other system in a facility. For the efficiency, flexibility and convenient control required from an HVAC system in a luxury residential facility, LG HVAC solutions provide the systems administrators need. Let’s take a look at what LG HVAC systems provide for residential applications that set them apart in the industry.