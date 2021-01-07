If you find water or moisture around components of your HVAC system, your system is telling you that it has a leak. This could simply be blockage or leakage from the condensate pump, which would need to be changed or repaired. Moisture around system components will eventually lead to the formation of mold and mildew. It may also be a refrigerant leak that could be dangerous for those in the home. Maintenance or repairs should be done at the first sign of leakage to prevent more serious issues in the near future.

If you listen carefully, your HVAC system actually has a lot to say. Paying close attention to the system is the best way to stay safe and comfortable while avoiding potential larger costs later. When your HVAC system talks, be sure to listen up!