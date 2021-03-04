We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A breath of fresh air in the morning is a great way to start your day and LG Air purification solutions offer a wide range of products to ensure the air you breathe is healthy and clean. The COVID-19 pandemic has also made us aware of the importance of fresh, clean air in the spaces we occupy day-to-day. From air-purifying air conditioning cassettes to mobile air purifiers and wearable devices, LG is going above and beyond to provide healthy air quality throughout your day. Let’s take a look at some of these solutions to see how they are providing healthier environments no matter where you are.