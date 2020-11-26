We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Creating a comfortable environment for customers is critical to the success of any retail shop. But what if you need to manage the climate in an incredibly large space with hundreds of stores, restaurants, large atriums and movie theaters? Not only does this feat require a powerful HVAC system with the capacity to maintain comfortable temperatures through a facility, it also necessitates a diverse set of solutions that can cater to the needs of each space while efficiently managing energy costs. Commercial shopping centers such as malls and supermarkets have unique needs that present challenges for facility administrators when it comes to climate control and energy consumption. LG HVAC solutions are providing customers and partners with the diverse designs, climate control, efficiency and energy management they need to succeed in commercial complexes around the world.