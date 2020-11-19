We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s Therma V Monobloc solution has long been providing dependable alternative energy applications for heating, cooling and hot water to homes around the world. Therma V Silent Monobloc is offering customers an environmentally friendly solution with outstanding performance, but also brings something more. This system operates quieter than ever before to allow more flexibility in where the outdoor unit can be installed and brings serenity both inside and outside the home. Let's review the key features of Therma V Silent Monobloc and discover why a quieter solution matters.