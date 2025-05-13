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Built in 1897 as one of Europe's first permanent circus buildings, Wintercircus Ghent stood vacant for decades before reopening in 2024. Following a five-year restoration, the 15,000-square-meter heritage landmark now hosts 35 to 40 early-stage tech startups, a 4,350 m² coworking community, a 500-seat concert hall and a 1,200-square-meter central arena. "We actually want to mingle art, culture, music, technology, and innovation," said Louis Jonckheere, CEO of Wintercircus Ghent and Co-Founder of Showpad. Bringing that vision to life that required a single digital canvas powerful enough to anchor every experience throughout the venue.