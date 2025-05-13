Wintercircus adopted LG’s Indoor LED solution to create a flexible digital environment capable of supporting both everyday communications and large-scale live events. The venue installed a 298-inch LG Indoor LED LSGA Series display featuring a 2.6mm pixel pitch and 4K+ resolution, delivering high brightness and vivid image quality even in naturally lit spaces.

Wintercircus’ operations team highlighted that the project was carefully optimized for the venue environment from the early planning stages through final color calibration, enabling the selection of the most suitable format, aspect ratio, and pixel pitch for the space.