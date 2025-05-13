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Wintercircus Ghent Reborn as a Belgian Innovation Hub with LG's 298-inch Indoor LED Wall

Commercial DisplayCase study13/05/2025

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Video thumbnail showing CEOs speaking inside the renovated 19th-century arena

From a 19th-Century Circus to a Belgian Innovation Hub

Built in 1897 as one of Europe's first permanent circus buildings, Wintercircus Ghent stood vacant for decades before reopening in 2024. Following a five-year restoration, the 15,000-square-meter heritage landmark now hosts 35 to 40 early-stage tech startups, a 4,350 m² coworking community, a 500-seat concert hall and a 1,200-square-meter central arena. "We actually want to mingle art, culture, music, technology, and innovation," said Louis Jonckheere, CEO of Wintercircus Ghent and Co-Founder of Showpad. Bringing that vision to life that required a single digital canvas powerful enough to anchor every experience throughout the venue.

Louis Jonckheere, CEO of Wintercircus Ghent, speaking on camera in front of the building's NEVER STOP SMILING neon installation

Transforming Wintercircus into an Immersive Multi-Event Venue with LG Indoor LED

Wintercircus adopted LG’s Indoor LED solution to create a flexible digital environment capable of supporting both everyday communications and large-scale live events. The venue installed a 298-inch LG Indoor LED LSGA Series display featuring a 2.6mm pixel pitch and 4K+ resolution, delivering high brightness and vivid image quality even in naturally lit spaces. 

 

Wintercircus’ operations team highlighted that the project was carefully optimized for the venue environment from the early planning stages through final color calibration, enabling the selection of the most suitable format, aspect ratio, and pixel pitch for the space. 

In addition, the venue’s AV partner noted that the LG Indoor LED Wall now serves as a daily platform for signage and announcements while transforming into an immersive stage backdrop for concerts, film screenings, and major events at night. The team reported that visitors and event clients have shown strong satisfaction with the display’s image quality and immersive experience, while LG Connected Care ensures stable operation through cloud-based remote monitoring, content updates, and issue management.

Wintercircus Ghent's operations lead speaking on camera in the mezzanine area with the LG 298-inch Indoor LED Wall in the background

Summary: A Heritage Landmark, Reimagined as a Belgian Innovation Hub

Centered around a 298-inch Indoor LED Wall and integrated remote management through LG Connected Care, the Wintercircus Ghent project transformed a 19th-century circus building into one of Belgium’s most distinctive innovation hubs. Daily signage, founder presentations, music festivals, and corporate summits now share a single high-brightness 4K+ display, proof that heritage architecture and next-generation technology can complement one another through end-to-end LG engineering support, from pixel-pitch consultation to final on-site color calibration.

Key LG Technologies Featured in This Project

•LG Indoor LED LSGA Series (LSGA026)—A 298-inch indoor LED wall with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 2.6mm pixel pitch, and 4K+ resolution, delivering the high brightness required for daylight-filled public spaces.

•LG ConnectedCare—A cloud-based remote monitoring and management platform that tracks display health, distributes content updates, and resolves issues without on-site technical visits.

•LG End-to-End Engineering Support—Comprehensive consultation spanning pixel pitch selection, LED type configuration, and final on-site color calibration to help ensure accurate, vivid image quality throughout the venue.

#Commercial Display#Indoor LED#LED Wall#Public Space#Innovation Hub#LG Connected Care#Heritage Building#Belgium#Digital Signage#Startup Hub
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