LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape

3. Expanding Time and Space: Shaping How Life Can Continue Seamlessly on the Road

LG P-pod 1.0 reimagines the vehicle not as an isolated environment but as a lifestyle enabler that helps explore new forms of seamless connectivity. Through the Smart Telematics System and integration with smart home appliances, it serves as a platform for exploring how users might control home devices from inside the car – including air conditioning, lighting, robot vacuums and even pet feeders. Through real-time data exchange, the system also investigates ways to enable remote awareness of home cameras and sensors, helping to keep the home and vehicle connected and offering greater peace of mind while on the road.



This seamless connection extends to entertainment as well. Videos or music started at home can resume playing inside the vehicle, making the cabin a natural extension of each user’s personal environment. By reducing the boundary between “on the road” and “at home,” LG P-pod 1.0 acts as a platform for experimenting with new connected-life experiences where travel time becomes an uninterrupted part of everyday living.



“By leveraging LG P-pod 1.0 as an incubator for LG’s mobility technologies, we’re taking a meaningful step toward our vision of a ‘Living Space on Wheels,’ where the vehicle becomes a personalized environment that supports every part of your lifestyle,” said Alexio Rhee, head of Global Customer Strategy at the LG Electronics VS Company. “By combining empathetic interaction, multi-profile personalization and seamless connectivity between the car and the home, LG is redefining what the in-cabin experience can be.”



We’re unveiling LG P-pod 1.0 to a global audience as part of our “LG on board” mobility campaign, sharing how elements such as intelligent understanding, personalized adaptation and immersive interaction may shape future in-car experiences. Through a series of stories – beginning with the first core value, “Empathetic Interaction,” revealed on December 15 and followed by additional values later in the month – we aim to offer a glimpse into a more meaningful way of experiencing life on the move.