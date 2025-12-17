LG Showcases Future of Mobility with AI-Powered In-Vehicle Solutions at CES 2026

SEOUL, Dec. 17, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil an immersive experiential space at CES 2026 that brings the company’s future mobility vision to life through Affectionate Intelligence. The exhibit invites visitors to experience firsthand how AI can reshape the driver, front-passenger and rear seating areas, reimagining the whole cabin as a more intuitive and human-centered space designed to enhance every ride.

This new series of solutions has earned the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award in In-Vehicle Entertainment, marking the first time the LG Vehicle Solution Company has won the category’s top honor. The system brings together cutting-edge display technology, advanced in-cabin sensing, and on-device AI under a comprehensive AI-Defined Vehicle architecture.

The showcase features three core experiential solutions: the Mobility Display Solution, which transforms the windshield into an intelligent interface; the Automotive Vision Solution, which enhances safety and delivers context-aware information to the driver and front passenger via Vision AI; and the In-Vehicle Entertainment Solution, which provides personalized content recommendations, memory-based media and real-time translation.