LG Electronics Showcases Affectionate Intelligence in Action at CES 2026

News Summary:

Under the theme of “Innovation in tune with you,” LG Electronics unveils AI-powered spaces where technology senses, thinks and acts with genuine care.

Highlights include the LG CLOiD™ home robot, AI-powered mobility solutions, next-generation AI TV products led by the ultra-slim LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV, and the 10th-anniversary LG SIGNATURE lineup, which incorporates the latest AI technologies.

The exhibition’s immersive zones – Living, Ride, Viewing, Entertainment and Mastery in Tune – showcase how LG’s innovations harmonize technology, design and emotion across every lifestyle space.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is presenting its latest AI-enabled solutions at CES® 2026 under the theme “Innovation in tune with you.” The exhibition focuses on how LG integrates its Affectionate Intelligence with devices, solutions and environments across home, mobility and lifestyle spaces.

At CES 2026, LG is demonstrating how its AI systems sense conditions, process data and execute actions in real environments – what the company describes as a Sense-Think-Act operating model. Rather than limiting AI to software interfaces, LG is applying it across robots, appliances, vehicles and TVs to enable adaptive, context-aware operations.

The exhibition includes the LG CLOiD home robot, AI-powered home appliances, in-vehicle systems, TV and entertainment platforms, and the AI-evolved LG SIGNATURE premium lineup, which marks its 10th anniversary.

Entrance Installation: “In Tune” Monument

Greeting visitors at the booth entrance, LG introduces the “In Tune” Monument – a large-scale installation composed of 38 LG OLED evo W6 TVs (Wallpaper TV), each measuring just 9 millimeters class thin. The screens are arranged to appear as if floating in midair, seamlessly synchronized to create one continuous visual canvas. When the individual screens unite into a single, dynamic image, they convey the message of “Innovation in tune with you.”

Living in Tune: The Zero Labor Home

The Living in Tune zone presents LG’s vision of the Zero Labor Home – an integrated ecosystem where the LG CLOiD home robot, intelligent appliances and AI services work in synchronization to anticipate users’ needs and reduce household labor.

At the center of the zone is the LG CLOiD, which performs live demonstrations across three household scenarios:

Kitchen – Personalized meal planning for a four-person household

Living Room – Wellness monitoring and assistance for active seniors

Laundry Room – Automated clothing and garment management

Designed as a home-specialized AI robot with safety and reliability at its core, LG CLOiD operates seamlessly within real living environments. The demonstrations highlight LG CLOiD’s physical manipulation capabilities, including finger-level dexterity and full-arm movement, as well as its integration with LG’s AI Home Platform, ThinQ™. The zone also features the enhanced ThinQ UP and ThinQ Care services. The coordinated, proactive care that these solutions provide help transform the home into an enriched and empathetic environment that understands and responds to residents’ evolving needs.

The zone also introduces LG Actuator AXIUM™, a new brand of robotic actuators targeting the rapidly growing robotics market. These actuators combine motors, drives and reducers into compact modules that function as robotic joints.

LG is positioning AXIUM as a cost- and performance-optimized platform based on its experience in appliance motor design. This expertise in component technology is expected to be the foundation for delivering key competitive advantages in actuators, such as lightweight and compact design, high efficiency and high torque.

Ride in Tune: AI-Powered Mobility

The Ride in Tune zone presents LG’s vision for software-defined vehicles and intelligent in-cabin environments. LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions, which received the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award in the In-Vehicle Entertainment category, are demonstrated through three core systems: