LG gram Pro 16” | Lightweight 32GB RAM Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor Laptop | Windows 11 Pro, gram Hybrid AI, Copilot+ PC, LG gram Link, 16:10 IPS display
16Z90TS
()
The Power of Hybrid AI
Experience gram Pro with a Hybrid AI—where cloud and on-device AI empower you to achieve professional results anytime, anywhere.
This image shows two laptops side by side, highlighting gram AI's On-Device AI and Cloud AI features.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Leading greatness, award winning excellence
*A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license.
*Reprinted with permission. © 2025 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
*LG gram was chosen as the Best Laptop Brand of 2025 based on the PCMag Readers' Choice Awards.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*The above mobile device is not included in the package (sold separately).
Hybrid AI
Hybrid AI: On-Device and Cloud Synergy
Powered by both on-device and cloud AI, Hybrid AI offers seamless performance and personalized insights wherever you are. Work smarter, stay secure, and achieve more—whether you’re online or offline.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Please note that gram chat on-device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
Always on, even offline with On-Device AI
Time travel**
Recover lost files
Search with any clues you recall or browse your previous screens, including documents and websites.
Searching
Get tailored answers based on your files
Provides personalized answers based on local data from documents and images.
Summarize
Instant summaries, even offline
Summarize text or document files directly in an on-device environment.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
**This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.
***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
Smart AI assistant with Cloud AI
Get instant answers with AI Chatbot
From solving homework problems to satisfying your curiosity, the AI assistant delivers the information you need in seconds.
Simple translation and summarization
Let AI analyze and extract key details from your documents, saving you time and effort.
Effortless scheduling and emailing
Talk to your AI assistant, and watch it handle your tasks. From drafting emails to scheduling meetings, seamlessly connect with productivity tools.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
*gram chat Cloud requires installation prior to use and the creation of a separate account.
*Usage limits apply to gram chat Cloud. The maximum monthly token usage is 200K, with a monthly usage limit of 450 requests and a daily usage limit of 30 requests.
*Exceeding these limits will result in a downgrade to the GPT-4o mini model and disable function calling.
*While gram chat Cloud does not collect personal prompts, it may request access to your Google or Microsoft account for feature integration purposes.
**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.
Microsoft Copilot
Your everyday AI companion
Get real answers based on the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects. <br/>
A laptop featuring the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen, with a close-up highlighting a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner, emphasizing AI-integrated functionality.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
Recall instantly
Don't struggle to find which folder you saved a file in. Just describe something you remember, and gram will instantly find what you need.
Create your own images easily
Not everyone needs to have the skills of an artist. Just sketch out your thoughts, and instantly get an image that looks like it was created by a professional designer.
Live translation with captions
Experience seamless communication with the Live Caption feature. Get real-time, on-screen transcription from any audio source in your desired language, making every conversation easy and effortless.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
*Recall is coming soon through a post-launch Windows update. Timing will vary by device and region. Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). Content-based and storage limitations apply. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
*Cocreator is optimized for English text prompts. Requires Microsoft account and internet connection to access cloud services that help ensure the responsible use of AI. Learn more [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
*The availability timing of certain Windows Studio Effects features will vary by device and region. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
*Live Captions are Currently supports translation for video and audio subtitles into English from 40+ languages. And available Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and region and over time. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
Pro power meets AI brilliance
Born for AI, perfectly powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor
The latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor, featuring a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of handling up to 47 Tera Operations per Second (TOPS) for AI tasks, is now integrated into the LG gram, offering powerful performance optimized for laptops. With innovative power efficiency and the distinct performance of an AI-dedicated processor, it efficiently handles AI and machine learning tasks.
A close-up of an Intel Core Ultra processor embedded in a high-tech circuit board. The chip is surrounded by intricate circuitry with glowing blue lights, creating a futuristic and high-performance aesthetic.
Choose the CPU that fits you!
If you're seeking a high-performance laptop, check out our 16Z90TP model, which supports up to 74 TOPS GPU.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.
Unleash AI power, break your limits
Intel's AI-optimized processor, with storage options including up to 2TB NVMe SSD and expandable storage via an additional NVMe slot, configurable up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, delivers exceptional processing power. From video editing and 3D work to AI-driven tasks, achieve pro-level results that exceed expectations.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The stated memory bandwidth improvement of 14% is based on CPU's memory specificaton. Actual performance may vary depending on system configuration and usage conditions.
*Memory (RAM) enhancement figures are as follows:
2024: LPDDR5x / 7,467 MHz
2025: LPDDR5x / 8,533 MHz
Smart power, unplug and play
Powered by a 77Wh high-capacity battery offering up to 25.5 hours of usage time and equipped with our AI Smart Assistant, gram analyzes user patterns to optimize battery efficiency. Boost your productivity and enjoy uninterrupted play.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above battery life represents the maximum capacity based on video playback time under the following conditions: brightness set to 150nits, wireless off, and audio playback via earphones (default volume).
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.
Stay cool. Stay creative.
Work and play with passion, yet stay cool. Our powerful cooling system keeps your projects flowing smoothly, even with resource-intensive AI-based heavyweight tasks.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*AI cooling mode will take effect after a reboot following the BIOS update. The BIOS update is automatically performed during the first boot after purchase, and it will be installed upon reboot if the user agrees to reboot.
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*gram Link is scheduled for future updates, and the version update schedule may vary by country.
Ultra-portable, ultra-durable
The LG gram Pro evolves with Hybrid AI, yet its slim, lightweight essence stays true. Durability validated by military-grade testing, it offers the joy of lightness and limitless value. With enhanced portability, take your world with you anywhere.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
Pro-grade display, vivid and sharp
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Fluid display, the pro way
Experience fluid visuals, optimized to your work and needs. The gram Pro intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 31Hz-144Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
More room to breathe
LG gram Pro with the 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
See the full spectrum
Thanks to the wide color of DCI-P3 99% (Typ.), you can enjoy vivid details and rich colors while 400nits (Typ.) of brightness accentuate fine textural details.
Uninterrupted clarity
Work comfortably anywhere with the LG gram Pro’s anti-glare panel and 178-degree viewing angle, offering clear and vibrant visuals from various perspectives.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
*The brightness is 400nits (Typ.).
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
*The brightness is 400nits (Typ.).
Easy connectivity
Simple, instant connectivity
Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. So many ports make a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.
A side view of a laptop showcasing its ports, including USB 3.2, headphone/microphone combo jack (HP/MIC), HDMI, and USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4). The clean layout highlights versatile connectivity options.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1).
*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
Key Spec
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)
Size [cm]
40.6cm
Size [Inch]
16inch
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra9 288V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 3.3 up to 5.1 GHz / E: 3.3 up to 3.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12 MB, 48TOPS NPU, 32GB Memory) Intel® Core™ Ultra7 258V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 2.2 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 2.2 up to 3.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12 MB, 47TOPS NPU, 32GB Memory) Intel® Core™ Ultra7 256V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 2.2 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 2.2 up to 3.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12 MB, 47TOPS NPU, 16GB Memory) Intel® Core™ Ultra5 228V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 2.1 up to 4.5 GHz / E: 2.1 up to 3.5 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 8 MB, 40TOPS NPU, 32GB Memory) Intel® Core™ Ultra5 226V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 2.1 up to 4.5 GHz / E: 2.1 up to 3.5 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 8 MB, 40TOPS NPU, 16GB Memory)
Memory
Included in processor, 16 / 32GB LPDDR5X (8533MHz)
SSD
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 2TB / 1TB / 512GB
Resolution
WQXGA (2560*1600) LCD
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
All Spec
INFO
Product Category
gram Pro
Year
Y25
SYSTEM
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra9 288V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 3.3 up to 5.1 GHz / E: 3.3 up to 3.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12 MB, 48TOPS NPU, 32GB Memory) Intel® Core™ Ultra7 258V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 2.2 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 2.2 up to 3.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12 MB, 47TOPS NPU, 32GB Memory) Intel® Core™ Ultra7 256V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 2.2 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 2.2 up to 3.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12 MB, 47TOPS NPU, 16GB Memory) Intel® Core™ Ultra5 228V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 2.1 up to 4.5 GHz / E: 2.1 up to 3.5 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 8 MB, 40TOPS NPU, 32GB Memory) Intel® Core™ Ultra5 226V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 2.1 up to 4.5 GHz / E: 2.1 up to 3.5 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 8 MB, 40TOPS NPU, 16GB Memory)
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
Dimension(mm)
357.7 x 251.6 x 12.4~12.8
Shipping Dimension(mm)
475 x 290 x 60
Shipping weight(kg)
2.35 kg
Dimension(inch)
14.1 x 9.9 x 0.49~0.5
weight(lb)
2.73 lbs
Shipping weight(lb)
5.18 lbs
Shipping Dimension(inch)
18.7 x 11.4 x 2.4
weight(g)
1,239 g
DESIGN
Color
- Color: Meta White, Metal gray - A part: Al-Mg6 (White, Black) - B part: PC-ABS - C part: Mg (White, Black) - D part: Mg (White, Black)
DISPLAY
Brightness
400nit
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
Contrast
1500:1 (Typical)
Panel Multi
LGD
Panel Type
IPS LCD
Pol
Anti-Glare
Refresh Rate
31~144Hz VRR
Resolution
WQXGA (2560*1600) LCD
Response Time
30 ms(Typical)
Size [Inch]
16inch
Size [cm]
40.6cm
Ratio
16:10
SECURITY
SSD Security
SSD Security, dTPM(reserve)
STORAGE
eMMC
N/A
HDD
N/A
MMC Slot
N/A
SSD
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 2TB / 1TB / 512GB
SSD (1)
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 2TB
SSD (2)
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB
SSD (3)
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 512GB
Memory
Included in processor, 16 / 32GB LPDDR5X (8533MHz)
Memory (1)
Included in processor, 16GB LPDDR5X (8533MHz)
Memory (2)
Included in processor, 32GB LPDDR5X (8533MHz)
SOUND
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
Speaker
Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) Smart AMP (MAX 5W)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen1 (x2)
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
HDMI
HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)
DC-in
N/A
RJ45
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
BT
BT 5.4
TV Tuner
N/A
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
Wireless
Intel WiFi-7
LAN
10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option) 10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option) (Vary by countries and SKU)
BATTERY
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion
POWER
AC Adapter
KR/EU: 65W (3pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable ) NA/JP/TW : 65W (2pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable ) Others : 65W (2pole) with internal cable and with extra AC power cord
ACCESSORY
Accessory
Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (Vary by countries and SKU)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
Dolby Atmos
O
LG gram Link
O
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
O
LG Display Extension
O
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
O
LG On Screen Display 3
O
LG Pen Settings
X
LG Security Guard
X
Quick Share
O
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
O
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
O
Bamboo Paper
X
LG Lively Theme
O
gram Chat (AI Voyager)
O
LG Easy Guide
O
LG Trouble Shooting
O
LG Update & Renew
O (X at launch, will be updated in Jan 2025)
LG xboom Buds
X
My gram
O
INPUT DEVICE
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
LED
LED
Power, Caps Lock, Charging (White single color), IR LED, Webcam LED, MIC LED
THERMAL
Thermal
Mega dual cooling system
BUTTON
Button
Power Button with LED
