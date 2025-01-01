We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 16" Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel vPro®, An Intel® Evo™ Design
Intel vPro® Enterprise
Empower Your Team with An Ideal Business Platform
PCs equipped with Intel vPro® technology are designed with business needs in mind, featuring comprehensive security features and innovative tools to support collaboration and connectivity for your team.
Three LG gram laptops are lined up diagonally.
Black
Charcoal Gray
White
Three LG gram laptops are lined up diagonally.
*Some of the model color may not be provided by country.
MIL-STD-810H
Proven Durability
LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
It's gram, Even a Charger
Get the same power at a fraction of the size with the LG gram charger. This ultra-compact charger will enhance the mobility of gram.
*The size and weight of the charger are compared to the charger of the preceding model.
*The weight of the charger has been reduced from 260g to 160g in comparison to the preceding model.
*The new charger may not be available depending on the country. For those countries, the existing charger will be provided.
High Resolution Large Display
Standard of Premium Display
Be captivated by the rich and vivid colors with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide color gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
Eye comfort, Even in the Light
The anti-glare panel reduces glare, and reflections, so you can see well in light places.
*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).
The Latest Systems for Speed
Intel vPro® Enterprise
The powerful performance of intel powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is more robust than its predecessors. It would satisfy your demands for various works.
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimizes screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
The LPDDR5 memory and PCIe 4.0 NVMe allows faster processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.
*Windows 11 is the latest system as of May 2023.
*The improved features mentioned above are compared to the preceding model.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
LG Security Guard
Stay secured even outside. Your gram will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation, such as loss.
It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the charger is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Attention Sensing
LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.
Privacy Guard & Alert
Hands Free Smart Pointer
Digital Wellness
Privacy Guard & Alert
Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or others see your screen.
Screen Control by Gaze Tracking
Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.
LG gram Cares for Wellness
Alerts you when you make a bad posture as well as when you continually work on for a long time.
*The model image in the video and the feature cards might be different from the actual model.
*The above features may not work properly if the user's camera is obscured and can be affected by the distance, angle between the user and the laptop, and the ambient lighting.
Leave the Charger Behind
Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding gram model.
Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices
LG gram offers not only various ports but also two Thunderbolt™ 4 for ultimate scalability. Experience 5k display at up to 40 GB transfer speed while charging external devices simultaneously.
It shows various ports of LG gram.
*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
Unbox and Upcycle
Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away. Keep your precious moments, and keep the planet green.
*The design of the package box may differ by country.
Key Spec
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
Size [cm]
40.6cm
Size [Inch]
16 Inch
Processor
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i7-1370P (14 Cores: 6P + 8E, P: 1.9 up to 5.2 GHz / E: 1.4 up to 3.9 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 24 MB) i5-1350P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 1.9 up to 4.7 GHz / E: 1.4 up to 3.5 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 12 MB)
Memory
8 / 16 / 32GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe: 2TB / 1TB / 512GB / 256GB, Gen4
weight(kg)
1.199kg (iGPU)
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
All Spec
INFO
Product Category
gram
Year
Y23
SYSTEM
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
Processor
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i7-1370P (14 Cores: 6P + 8E, P: 1.9 up to 5.2 GHz / E: 1.4 up to 3.9 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 24 MB) i5-1350P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 1.9 up to 4.7 GHz / E: 1.4 up to 3.5 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 12 MB)
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
Dimension(mm)
355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8mm (iGPU)
Shipping Dimension(mm)
475 x 290 x 60mm
Shipping weight(kg)
2.2kg
weight(kg)
1.199kg (iGPU)
Dimension(inch)
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66" (iGPU)
weight(lb)
2.64lbs (iGPU)
Shipping weight(lb)
4.9 lbs
Shipping Dimension(inch)
18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4"
DESIGN
Color
- Color: Snow White, Charcoal gray, Obsidian Black - A part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black) - B part: PC-ABS (Black) - C part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black), KBD: Texture (White/ Black) - D part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black)
DISPLAY
Brightness
350nit
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical) / 1500:1 (Typical)
Panel Multi
LGD
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
Pol
Anti-Glare
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
Size [Inch]
16 Inch
Size [cm]
40.6cm
Ratio
16:10
SECURITY
SSD Security
SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM, Slim Kensington lock
STORAGE
MMC Slot
Micro SD
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe: 2TB / 1TB / 512GB / 256GB, Gen4
SSD (1)
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe: 2TB
SSD (2)
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe: 1TB
SSD (3)
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe: 512GB
SSD (4)
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe: 256GB, Gen4
Memory
8 / 16 / 32GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
Memory (1)
8GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
Memory (2)
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
Memory (3)
32GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
SOUND
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2 (iGPU) Smart Amp (Max 5W)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
HDMI
○
CONNECTIVITY
BT
BT 5.1
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
Wireless
wi-fi 6E Intel® Wireless-AX211.D2WG (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
BATTERY
Battery
80 Wh Li-Ion (iGPU) MobileMark 2018: 14.5 hr Video playback: 23.5 hr JEITA 2.0: 24.5 hr
POWER
AC Adapter
- 65W (New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 2m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU) - 65W (New, Small size) 2pole with external C to C 2m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for US/CA/JP/TW) - 65W 3pole with Power cord, White/Black (Desktop type for IN/PK/NG) - 65W 2pole with Power cord, White/Black (Desktop type for Global except KR/EU/US/CA/JP/TW/IN/PK/NG)
ACCESSORY
Accessory
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
Dolby Atmos
○
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
○
Intel® Unision
○
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
○
LG On Screen Display 3
○
LG PC Manuals
○
LG Security Guard
○
LG Update & Recovery
○
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
○
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
○
Sync on Mobile
○
LG Smart Assistant
○
PC mover Professional
○
INPUT DEVICE
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
LED
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
THERMAL
Thermal
Mega cooling system
BUTTON
Button
Power button without Fingerprint