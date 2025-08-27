LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT.

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.
Get Clear Images
Durable Design
*IP68 includes Solids Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust, and Liquid Level 8.
*Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP68 rating. Water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.
**Maximum total uniform load and maximum point load when tested for 60 seconds.
***IEC 60601-1 drop test in a controlled laboratory environment can differ from actual usage situation.
Efficient Portability
Uninterrupted Use for Extended Operating Times
*300 shots / 7.5 hours under conditions of cycle time 90 sec.
**Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
Upgraded Convenience
1.5 sec.(Wired) / 2 sec.(Wireless)
High Transmission Speed for Full Images
Local Storage
Storage on the Digital X-ray Detector
All Spec
BATTERY
Hot swap
Yes (1min)
Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)
112.2 * 158 * 8.4
Nominal Capacity
36Wh (7.7V, 4725mAh)
Nominal Voltage
7.7V
Operation Time
Typ. 300 shots/ 7.5 hrs (Condition : Cycle time 90sec)
Weight(g)
205
BATTERY CHARGER
Slot Q'ty
2
Bundle battery Q'ty
2
AC Power Cord
Yes
Charging Time
3 Hours
DC Cable length
1,500 mm
Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)
268.4 x 186.9 x 54.9mm
Input
100 ~ 240VAC
Input Voltage
19V
Output
19V/3.42A
Output Voltage
8.7V
Weight(kg)
0.5 kg
CONTROL BOX
AC Power Cord
1.5m (Black)
Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)
125 x 255 x 109.8mm
Power Input
AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz
Power Output
DC24V / 2.1A
weight(kg)
1.3 kg
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
621*352*562
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.9kg
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
160/360/432
ACCESSORY
Others (Accessory)
Book Manual , Outgonig Inspection sheet
Cable
Power cord, Main Cable 7m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)
CD
Manual, Calibration SW
POWER
Type
Detachable
SENSOR(PANEL) UNIT
TFT Type
A-Si
Scintillator
Csi
Pixel Pitch
140㎛
Sensor protection plate
Carbon Fiber Plate
Falling (IEC60601-1 Test Condition)
1.5m
A/D Conversion
16 bit
Data Output
16 bit
Unit Interface
Connect to Control Box
Auto Exposure Detection
Yes
Power unit interface
Connect to Control Box
Wired Communication
Yes
AP mode
Yes(Integrated)
Detachable Wire(Easy to plug / unplug)
Yes (Magnetic)
Shock monitoring
Yes
Image storage on DXD
Up to 200 images
Semi-dynamic Acquisition
5 fps
Application
General Radiography
Cleaning and desinfecting products
Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution
Cycle Time (Wired / Wireless)
4.5sec / 5sec
Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)
282 x 333 x 15.6 mm
DQE @ 0.1lp/mm
0.66
DQE @ 0.5lp/mm
0.55
DQE @ 1lp/mm
0.43
DQE @ 2lp/mm
0.28
DQE @ 3lp/mm
0.19
Full Image (Raw Image) (Typ) * without window time
Wired 1.5 sec / Wireless 2 sec
Input
DC24V/2.1A
IP Rating
IP68
Maximum Load Weight
Full (Uniform Load) : 400kg Local (Point Load) : 200kg
MTF @ 0.5lp/mm
0.84
MTF @ 1lp/mm
0.62
MTF @ 2lp/mm
0.31
MTF @ 3lp/mm
0.15
Number of Pixels
2048 x 1792
Power consumption
Typ. 24W
Sensitivity( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable
3.57 lp/mm
TFT Active Area(mm)
286.72 mm x 250.88 mm
TFT Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)
307.18 x 277.94 mm
Weight(kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ)
1.9 kg
WLAN
IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz
X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)
350 ~ 4000ms
X-ray sensitive Area(mm)
286.72 mm x 250.88 mm
X-ray sensitive Pixel
2048 * 1792
AC ADAPTER FOR BATTERY CHARGER
Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)
134x59.8x31mm
Weight(kg)
0.335 kg
CABLE
LAN Cable (Control Box–PC)
10m
Main Cable (DXD-Control Box)
7m
Sync Cable (Control Box - X-ray Generator)
15m
ENVIRONMENTAL
Operating Altitude
Less than 5000 m
Operating Humidity
Less than 80% RH, No condensation
Operating Pressure
70 ~ 106 kPa
Operating Temperature
10 to 35 ℃
Storage Altitude
Less than 12,192 m
Storage Humidity
Less than 90% RH, No condensation
Storage Pressure
50 ~ 106 kPa
Storage Temperature
-20 to 60 ℃
WARRANTY
Warranty
36 Month