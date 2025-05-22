About Cookies on This Site

LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT
LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT

LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT

14HQ701G
Key Features

  • 140㎛ pixel size
  • 16bit A/D conversion
  • IP68, Magnesium & Carbon-fiber Body
  • Raw Image in 1.5 sec.(Wired) / 2 sec.(Wireless)
  • Max. Uniform Load : 400kg / Max. Point Load : 200kg
More
LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT.

LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT

Amorphous Silicon TFT

Get Clear Images

x-ray image 1.
x-ray image 2.
x-ray image 3.
x-ray image 4.
x-ray image 5.
x-ray image 6.
x-ray image 1.
x-ray image 2.
x-ray image 3.
x-ray image 4.
x-ray image 5.
x-ray image 6.

Durable Design

Durable Design.

IP68*

400kg**

Max. Uniform Load

200kg**

Max. Point Load

1.5m***

Max. Drop Height

*IP68 includes Solids Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust, and Liquid Level 8.
*Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP68 rating. Water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.
**Maximum total uniform load and maximum point load when tested for 60 seconds.
***IEC 60601-1 drop test in a controlled laboratory environment can differ from actual usage situation.
Efficient Portability

Light-weight Body (3.2kg (7.1 lbs)) with 4-side Chamfer

Carbon & Magnesium Body

Light-weight Body (3.2kg (7.1 lbs)) with 4-side Chamfer

Uninterrupted Use for Extended Operating Times

Long-lasting Battery Up to 7.5 Hours

Hot Swap Up to 1min.

*300 shots / 7.5 hours under conditions of cycle time 90 sec.
**Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
Upgraded Convenience

Monitor Device Status via OLED Display Panel.

Built-in OLED Display

Monitor Device Status via OLED Display Panel

1.5 sec.(Wired) / 2 sec.(Wireless)

High Transmission Speed for Full Images

Local Storage

Storage on the Digital X-ray Detector

All Spec

BATTERY

  • Hot swap

    Yes (1min)

  • Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)

    112.2 * 158 * 8.4

  • Nominal Capacity

    36Wh (7.7V, 4725mAh)

  • Nominal Voltage

    7.7V

  • Operation Time

    Typ. 300 shots/ 7.5 hrs (Condition : Cycle time 90sec)

  • Weight(g)

    240

BATTERY CHARGER

  • Slot Q'ty

    2

  • Bundle battery Q'ty

    2

  • AC Power Cord

    Yes

  • Charging Time

    3 Hours

  • DC Cable length

    1,500 mm

  • Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)

    268.4 x 186.9 x 54.9mm

  • Input

    100 ~ 240VAC

  • Input Voltage

    19V

  • Output

    19V/3.42A

  • Output Voltage

    8.7V

  • Weight(kg)

    0.5 kg

CONTROL BOX

  • AC Power Cord

    1.5m (Black)

  • Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)

    125 x 255 x 109.8mm

  • Power Input

    AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz

  • Power Output

    DC24V / 2.1A

  • weight(kg)

    1.3 kg

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    621*352*562

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.5kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    160/360/432

ACCESSORY

  • Others (Accessory)

    Book Manual , Outgonig Inspection sheet

  • Cable

    Power cord, Main Cable 7m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)

  • CD

    Manual, Calibration SW

POWER

  • Type

    Detachable

SENSOR(PANEL) UNIT

  • TFT Type

    A-Si

  • Scintillator

    Csi

  • Pixel Pitch

    140㎛

  • Sensor protection plate

    Carbon Fiber Plate

  • Falling (IEC60601-1 Test Condition)

    1.5m

  • A/D Conversion

    16 bit

  • Data Output

    16 bit

  • Unit Interface

    Connect to Control Box

  • Auto Exposure Detection

    Yes

  • Power unit interface

    Connect to Control Box

  • Wired Communication

    Yes

  • AP mode

    Yes(Integrated)

  • Detachable Wire(Easy to plug / unplug)

    Yes (Magnetic)

  • Shock monitoring

    Yes

  • Image storage on DXD

    Up to 200 images

  • Semi-dynamic Acquisition

    5 fps

  • Application

    General Radiography

  • Cleaning and desinfecting products

    Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution

  • Cycle Time (Wired / Wireless)

    4.5sec / 5sec

  • Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)

    384 x 460 x 15.6 mm

  • DQE @ 0.1lp/mm

    0.66

  • DQE @ 0.5lp/mm

    0.55

  • DQE @ 1lp/mm

    0.43

  • DQE @ 2lp/mm

    0.28

  • DQE @ 3lp/mm

    0.19

  • Full Image (Raw Image) (Typ) * without window time

    Wired 1.5 sec / Wireless 2 sec

  • Input

    DC24V/2.1A

  • IP Rating

    IP68

  • Maximum Load Weight

    Full (Uniform Load) : 400kg Local (Point Load) : 200kg

  • MTF @ 0.5lp/mm

    0.84

  • MTF @ 1lp/mm

    0.62

  • MTF @ 2lp/mm

    0.31

  • MTF @ 3lp/mm

    0.15

  • Number of Pixels

    3072x2560

  • Power consumption

    Typ. 38W

  • Sensitivity( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable

    3.57 lp/mm

  • TFT Active Area(mm)

    358.40 x 430.08

  • TFT Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)

    369 x 442 mm

  • Weight(kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ)

    3.2 kg

  • WLAN

    IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz

  • X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)

    350 ~ 4000ms

  • X-ray sensitive Area(mm)

    430.08 × 358.40

  • X-ray sensitive Pixel

    2560x3072

AC ADAPTER FOR BATTERY CHARGER

  • Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)

    134x59.8x31mm

  • Weight(kg)

    0.335 kg

CABLE

  • LAN Cable (Control Box–PC)

    10m

  • Main Cable (DXD-Control Box)

    7m

  • Sync Cable (Control Box - X-ray Generator)

    15m

ENVIRONMENTAL

  • Operating Altitude

    Less than 5000 m

  • Operating Humidity

    Less than 80% RH, No condensation

  • Operating Pressure

    70 ~ 106 kPa

  • Operating Temperature

    10 to 35 ℃

  • Storage Altitude

    Less than 12,192 m

  • Storage Humidity

    Less than 90% RH, No condensation

  • Storage Pressure

    50 ~ 106 kPa

  • Storage Temperature

    -20 to 60 ℃

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    36 Month

extension : pdf
English
To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.