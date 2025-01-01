About Cookies on This Site

LG Digital X-ray Detector with Oxide TFT
LG Digital X-ray Detector with Oxide TFT

LG Digital X-ray Detector with Oxide TFT

17HQ901G
Key Features

  • Excellent DQE with Oxide TFT
  • 140㎛ pixel size & 16bit A/D conversion
  • Raw Image in 2s (wireless) & 1.5s (wired)
  • AP Mode, Auto Storage on the DXD, Hot Swap
  • IP68 : Water Resistant and Dust Tight
  • Uniform Load : 400kg/ Point Load : 200kg
※ The text, "Watch the Full Movie" will be generated automatically once the video is uploaded.

LG Digital X-ray Detector

It delivers high resolution and clear image quality. Plus, it also offers low noise images with Oxide TFT technology.

Image Quality

High DQE with Oxide TFT1)

140㎛-pixel size & 16bit A/D conversion

Durability

IP68 Water Resistant & Dust Tight2)
Uniform Load 400kg & Point Load 200kg

Usability & Portability

LG Acquisition Workstation Software

Hot swap, AP Mode, Auto Storage

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
1)Compared to products with a-Si TFT.
2)According to the Ingress Protection (IP) Rating System, an IP68 means protection against solid foreign objects Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust), and protection against liquids Level 8 (Immersion beyond 1m: Protected against immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter.) This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and received an IP68 rating. Under these conditions, product is water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Level of water resistance may change over time or with exposure to excessive amounts of liquid.

Get High-quality Images with Oxide TFT

Outstanding Detective Quantum Efficiency (DQE)

X-ray image 1.
X-ray image 2
X-ray image 3
X-ray image 4
X-ray image 5
X-ray image 1.
X-ray image 2
X-ray image 3
X-ray image 4
X-ray image 5

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Light Yet Durable

Lightweight Meets Mighty Durability

Lightweight and durability of LG DXDs are key in responding to various medical situations. With an IP681) rating, this LG DXD is resistant to water and dust tight.

 

Lightweight Meets Mighty Durability

IP681)

Water Resistant & Dust Tight

400kg2)

Max. Uniform Load

200kg

Max. Point Load

1.5m3)

Max. Drop Distance

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
*The images that appear in the video used the 17HQ901G model.
1)According to the Ingress Protection (IP) Rating System, an IP68 means protection against solid foreign objects Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust), and protection against liquids Level 8 (Immersion beyond 1m: Protected against immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter.) This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and received an IP68 rating. Under these conditions, product is water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Level of water resistance may change over time or with exposure to excessive amounts of liquid.
2)Maximum uniform load and maximum point load when tested under laboratory conditions for 60 seconds. Results may differ during actual usage.
3)Drop test in a controlled laboratory environment. Can differ from actual usage.

Up to 7.5 Hours without Charging

Uninterrupted Operating Time

When fully charged, the removable battery will have up to 7.5 hours of operation time. Hot swap, which can hold power for up to a minute, can provide virtually uninterrupted use even while replacing the removable battery.

Long Operation Time up to 7.5 Hours1)

Hot Swap - 1 Min. without Battery

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
1)Typical 7.5 hours, Typical 300 shots under conditions of cycle time 90 sec. Measured by irradiating image at a 90-second cycle (consisting of stand by mode, X-ray exposure, and image acquisition), obtaining approximately 300 shots. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

Designed for Portability

Light-weight Body with Handles

Designed for Portability

With a lightweight body (under 3.6kg) and chamfered edge and built-in handles, LG's DXD offers outstanding portability.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Work Efficiently

Information Display

Check and Monitor Directly

Thanks to the embedded OLED information display, you can directly check and monitor the current state of DXD such as connection state, remaining battery, AP (Access Point) mode, auto storage mode, and dynamic mode.

Rapid Image Availability

17HQ901G helps increase work productivity with fast processing speeds. It takes only 1.5 seconds with connection or 2 seconds for wireless to get a raw image.

Access Point Mode

Access Point Mode enables point-of-care imaging via direct data transfer to your screen wirelessly. So, X-ray images can be referred in virtually anywhere, anytime by carrying your laptop, or other mobile devices.

Auto Storage Up to 200 images1)

A built-in memory storage allows you to take multiple images without a computer connection, providing a seamless workflow even offline.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
1)The oldest image (first in) is removed first (first out) from the internal memory storage once the storage space fills up with 200 images.

All Spec

BATTERY

  • Hot swap

    Yes (1min)

  • Battery duration in standby status

    Typ.7.7hrs

  • Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)

    112.2 * 158 * 8.4

  • Nominal Capacity

    36Wh (7.7V, 4725mAh)

  • Nominal Voltage

    7.7V

  • Operation Time

    Typ. 300 shots/ 7.5 hrs (Condition : Cycle time 90sec)

  • Weight(g)

    240

BATTERY CHARGER

  • Slot Q'ty

    2

  • Bundle battery Q'ty

    2

  • AC Power Cord

    Yes

  • Charging Time

    3 Hours

  • DC Cable length

    1,500 mm

  • Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)

    268.4 x 186.9 x 54.9mm

  • Input

    100 ~ 240VAC

  • Input Voltage

    19V

  • Output

    19V/3.42A

  • Output Voltage

    8.7V

  • Weight(kg)

    0.5 kg

CONTROL BOX

  • AC Power Cord

    1.5m (Black)

  • Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)

    125 x 255 x 109.8mm

  • Power Input

    AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz

  • Power Output

    DC24V / 2.1A

  • weight(kg)

    1.3 kg

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    621*352*562

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.0kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    160/360/432

ACCESSORY

  • Others (Accessory)

    Book Manual , Outgonig Inspection sheet

  • Cable

    Power cord, Main Cable 7m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)

  • CD

    Manual, Calibration SW

POWER

  • Type

    Detachable

SENSOR(PANEL) UNIT

  • TFT Type

    Oxide

  • Scintillator

    Csi

  • Pixel Pitch

    140㎛

  • Sensor protection plate

    Carbon Fiber Plate

  • Falling (IEC60601-1 Test Condition)

    1.5m

  • A/D Conversion

    16 bit

  • Data Output

    16 bit

  • Unit Interface

    Connect to Control Box

  • Auto Exposure Detection

    Yes

  • Power unit interface

    Connect to Control Box

  • Wired Communication

    Yes

  • AP mode

    Yes(Integrated)

  • Detachable Wire(Easy to plug / unplug)

    Yes (Magnetic)

  • Shock monitoring

    Yes

  • Image storage on DXD

    Up to 200 images

  • Semi-dynamic Acquisition

    5 fps

  • Application

    General Radiography

  • Cleaning and desinfecting products

    Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution

  • Cycle Time (Wired / Wireless)

    4.5sec / 5sec

  • Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)

    460 x 460 x 15.6 mm

  • DQE @ 0.1lp/mm

    0.78

  • DQE @ 0.5lp/mm

    0.7

  • DQE @ 1lp/mm

    0.57

  • DQE @ 2lp/mm

    0.38

  • DQE @ 3lp/mm

    0.26

  • Full Image (Raw Image) (Typ) * without window time

    Wired 1.5 sec / Wireless 2 sec

  • Input

    DC24V/2.1A

  • IP Rating

    IP68

  • Maximum Load Weight

    Full (Uniform Load) : 400kg Local (Point Load) : 200kg

  • MTF @ 0.5lp/mm

    0.84

  • MTF @ 1lp/mm

    0.6

  • MTF @ 2lp/mm

    0.3

  • MTF @ 3lp/mm

    0.14

  • Number of Pixels

    3072x3072

  • Power consumption

    Typ. 38W

  • Sensitivity( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable

    3.57 lp/mm

  • TFT Active Area(mm)

    430.08×430.08 mm

  • TFT Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)

    442 x 442 mm

  • Weight(kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ)

    3.6kg

  • WLAN

    IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz

  • X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)

    350 ~ 4000ms

  • X-ray sensitive Area(mm)

    430.08 x 430.08mm

  • X-ray sensitive Pixel

    3072 x 3072

AC ADAPTER FOR BATTERY CHARGER

  • Dimensions (W x D x H, mm)

    134x59.8x31mm

  • Weight(kg)

    0.335 kg

CABLE

  • LAN Cable (Control Box–PC)

    10m

  • Main Cable (DXD-Control Box)

    7m

  • Sync Cable (Control Box - X-ray Generator)

    15m

ENVIRONMENTAL

  • Operating Altitude

    Less than 5000 m

  • Operating Humidity

    Less than 80% RH, No condensation

  • Operating Pressure

    70 ~ 106 kPa

  • Operating Temperature

    10 to 35 ℃

  • Storage Altitude

    Less than 12,192 m

  • Storage Humidity

    Less than 90% RH, No condensation

  • Storage Pressure

    50 ~ 106 kPa

  • Storage Temperature

    -20 to 60 ℃

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    36 Month

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.