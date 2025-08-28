LG 27-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*Specifications may vary by region and all features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice or obligation.
Outstanding image quality
27” 4K (3840x2160) with Mini-LED
1.5K local dimming zones
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Suitable for surgery
Optical bonding
IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front) & IK06
12G-SDI support
8.8kg lightweight
User Convenience
Up to 4 PBP & PIP
Mirror mode & Rotation mode
Failover input switch
Outstanding image quality with Mini-LED
Immersive environment to focus on the surgical procedure
Local dimming, inherent to 4K Mini-LED technology, enables precise brightness control across specific sections of the LED backlight, which can enhance visual contrast by darkening the dark areas and brightening the light areas. This monitor, equipped with 1.5K local dimming zones, significantly enhances the dynamic contrast ratio to up to 1,000,000:1 and reaches a peak brightness of 2,000 cd/m².
Additionally, this local dimming technique may improve energy efficiency compared to traditional edge-lit backlight technologies, thereby prolonging the display's durability.
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
With a wide color range of DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), 27HS714S provides a great level of detail optimizing image clarity and color accuracy.
*Comparison of DCI-P3 (triangles outlined with gray dotted lines). The 27HS714S (triangles outlined in black) supports the color gamut of DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976).
Suitable for surgical environments
Sharp and vibrant images
The 27HS714S is engineered with optical bonding technology, seamlessly integrating the backlight, module, and glass without any air gaps, and further enhanced with Anti-glare, Anti-reflection, and Anti-fingerprint coatings on the front glass. This combination significantly improves display readability by minimizing reflections and glare, optimizing image clarity and color accuracy even in brightly lit environments. The elimination of air gaps reduces light dispersion and loss, resulting in sharper and more vibrant images.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without optical bonding.
Anti-glare coating
The anti-glare coating of optically bonded glass reduces screen glare and reflection, providing a clear display even in brightly lit operating rooms.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AG.
Anti-reflection coating
The anti-reflection coating of optically bonded glass minimizes the reflectance of visible light wavelengths, ensuring eye comfort for medical professionals and enabling a precise display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AR.
Anti-fingerprint coating
The anti-fingerprint coating of optically bonded glass reduces contamination from fingerprints and smudges, contributing to a clear display of the surgical area.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AF.
IP45 (Front) & IP32(Except for front) & IK06
With IP45 (Front) and IP32 (Except for front) ratings, 27HS714S is suitable for surgical environments where blood and other bodily fluids are likely to splash. Additionally, this monitor offers high resistance to physical impact, as denoted by its IK06 rating.
IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front)
IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front)
IK06
IK06
User convenience
Monitor various information on a single screen
As the 27HS714S supports up to 4 PBP & PIP, medical professionals can monitor various critical information streams concurrently on a single screen, which can enhance operational efficiency and decision-making. For example, medical staff can view a combination of laparoscopic and fluoroscopic images while monitoring vital signs.
Mirror mode & Rotation mode
Mirror mode and Rotation mode allow users to adjust the display for optimal viewing, whether flipping the image horizontally or rotating it 180 degrees to match the orientation of the surgical camera.
Failover input switch
This feature provides an uninterrupted display by automatically switching to an alternative video source if the primary input fails, while compatible across various interfaces including HDMI, SDI, DVI, and DP. Particularly for 12G-SDI, the system can automatically switch from the primary input to the next available one if a signal loss is detected.
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight
8.8 kg
CONNECTIVITY
Input Terminals
HDMI x 1, DisplayPort x 1, SDI (12G / 3G) x 4, DVI-D x 1
Output Terminals
DisplayPort x 1, SDI (12G / 3G) x 4, DVI-D x 1
USB
USB 3.01 Upstream, 1 Downstream
DISPLAY
Resolution
4K (3,840 x 2,160)
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
27-inch (16 : 9)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5 ms (GtG at faster)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178° (Right / Left), 178° (Up / Down)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
800 cd/m2
Color Bit
10 bit
Surface Treatment
Protection Glass(1.3t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Glare, Optical Bonding)
Backlight Technology
Mini-LED
Peak Brightness (Typ)
2,000 cd/m2
STANDARD
IP(front/except for front)
IP45/IP32, IK06
FEATURES
DICOM Compliant
Yes
Brightness stabilization
500 cd/m²
Failover Input Switch
Yes
HDR
HDR 10, HDR Effect
PBP/PIP
Yes (2 / 3 / 4 PBP) / Yes
Screen Flip
Mirror Mode & Rotation Mode
POWER
AC Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Max.)
120W
MECHANICAL
Wall Mountable [mm]
200 x 100 mm / 100 x 100 mm