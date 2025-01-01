About Cookies on This Site

LG 31.5-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor
LG 31.5-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor

LG 31.5-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor

32HR734S-W

32HR734S-W
Key Features

  • 31.5-inch 4K (3840x2160) with Mini-LED
  • DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
  • Protection Glass (Optical Bonding, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Glare)
  • Clone Screen
  • Up to 4PBP, PIP / 12G-SDI support
  • IP45 (Front), IP32 (Except for front), IK06
More
31.5-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor displaying a high-resolution surgical procedure, designed for precision in medical environments.

31.5-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Outstanding image quality

31.5” 4K (3840x2160) with Mini-LED
1.5K local dimming zones
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Suitable for surgery

Optical bonding
IP45 (Front) & IK06
12G-SDI support

User convenience

Clone screen
Up to 4 PBP & PIP
Failover input switch

Outstanding image quality with Mini-LED

1.5K local dimming zones

Immersive environment to focus on the surgical procedure

Local dimming, inherent to Mini-LED technology, enables precise brightness control across specific sections of the LED backlight, enhancing visual contrast by darkening the dark areas and brightening the light areas. This monitor, equipped with 1.5K local dimming zones, significantly enhances the dynamic contrast ratio to up to 1,000,000:1 and reaches a peak brightness of 2,000 cd/m².

The video promotes a Mini-LED surgical display with 1.5K local dimming zones, emphasizing enhanced brightness control, high contrast, and peak brightness of 2,000 cd/m² for an immersive surgical viewing experience.

Additionally, this local dimming technique may improve energy efficiency compared to traditional edge-lit backlight technologies, thereby
prolonging the display's durability.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

With a wide color range of DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), the 32HR734S provides a great level of detail with optimized image clarity and color accuracy.

*Comparison of DCI-P3 (triangles outlined with gray dotted lines). The 32HR734S (triangles outlined in black) supports the color gamut of DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976).
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Suitable for surgical environments

Optical bonding

Sharp and vibrant images

The 32HR734S is engineered with optical bonding technology, seamlessly integrating the backlight, module, and glass without any air gaps, and further enhanced with Anti-glare, Anti-reflection, and Anti-fingerprint coatings on the front glass. This combination significantly improves display readability by minimizing reflections and glare, ensuring that image clarity and color accuracy are optimized even in brightly lit environments. The elimination of air gaps reduces light dispersion and loss, resulting in sharper and more vibrant images.

The video compares a surgical display with and without optical bonding. The right, with optical bonding, is brighter and clearer than the left.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without optical bonding.

  • Without Anti-glare

  • With Anti-glare

Anti-glare coating

The anti-glare coating of optically bonded glass reduces screen glare and reflection, providing a clear display even in brightly lit operating rooms.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AG.

  • Without Anti-reflection

  • With Anti-reflection

Anti-reflection coating

The anti-reflection coating of optically bonded glass minimizes the reflectance of visible light wavelengths, providing clear images.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AR.

  • Without Anti-fingerprint

  • With Anti-fingerprint

Anti-fingerprint coating

The anti-fingerprint coating of optically bonded glass reduces contamination from fingerprints and smudges, contributing to a clear display of the surgical area.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AF.

IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front) & IK06

With IP45 (Front) and IP32 (Except for front) ratings, the 32HR734S is suitable for surgical environments where blood and other bodily fluids are likely to splash. Additionally, this monitor offers high resistance to physical impact, as denoted by its IK06 rating.

  • IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front)

    IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front)

  • IK06

    IK06

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

12G-SDI support

The 32HR734S supports 12G-SDI, which enables long-distance transmission of 4K signals over a single coaxial cable.

9.7kg lightweight

With a lightweight design of 9.7kg, this surgical monitor is suited for mounting on surgical arms and pendants.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

User convenience

Up to 4 PBP & PIP

Monitor various information on a single screen

As the 32HR734S supports up to 4 PBP & PIP, medical professionals can monitor various critical information streams concurrently on a single screen, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making. For example, medical staff can view a combination of laparoscopic and fluoroscopic images while monitoring vital signs.

The video shows a medical monitor displaying up to four different types of information simultaneously, improving operational efficiency and decision-making.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Clone screen

Using a Clone screen feature that replicates the entire display content onto a secondary monitor through HDMI output, members of the surgical team can visually monitor the progress of surgery which can help facilitate efficient collaboration and communication.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Mirror mode & Rotation mode

Mirror mode and Rotation mode allow users to adjust the display for optimal viewing, whether flipping the image horizontally or rotating it 180 degrees to match the orientation of the surgical camera.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Failover input switch

This feature provides an uninterrupted display by automatically switching to an alternative video source if the primary input fails, while compatible across various interfaces including HDMI, SDI, DVI, and DP. Particularly for 12G-SDI, the system can automatically switch from the primary input to the next available one if a signal loss is detected.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight

    9.7 kg

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input Terminals

    HDMI x 1, DisplayPort x1,SDI(12G / 3G) x 4, DVI-D x 1

  • Output Terminals

    HDMI (Clone Screen) x 1, SDI(12G /3G)x4

  • USB

    USB 3.01 Upstream, 1 Downstream

DISPLAY

  • Resolution

    4K (3,840x2,160)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    31.5-inch(16 : 9)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5 ms (GtG at faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178° (Right / Left), 178* (Up/ Down)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    800 cd/m2

  • Color Bit

    10 bit

  • Surface Treatment

    Protection Glass (Optical Bonding, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Glare)

  • Backlight Technology

    Mini-LED

  • Peak Brightness (Typ)

    2,000 cd/m2

STANDARD

  • IP(front/except for front)

    IP45/IP32

FEATURES

  • DICOM Compliant

    Yes

  • Brightness stabilization

    500 cd/m²

  • Failover Input Switch

    Yes

  • HDR

    HDR 10, HDR Effect

  • PBP/PIP

    Yes(2/3/4PBP)/Yes

  • Screen Flip

    Mirror Mode & Rotation Mode

POWER

  • AC Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    130W

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    200 x100mm /100x 100 mm

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.