About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor
Contact us

LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor

Contact us

LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor

32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S
LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor, 32HS710S

Key Features

  • 32-inch 4K (3840x2160) IPS Display
  • Instant Screen Mode Switching via Hotkeys
  • DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
  • Protection Glass (Optical Bonding, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Glare)
  • Up to 4PBP, PIP
More
32-inch 4K Surgical monitor

32-inch 4K Surgical monitor

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*Specifications may vary by region and all features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice or obligation.

Suitable for surgical environments

Optical bonding
IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front) & IK06
9.2kg lightweight

User convenience

Up to 4 PBP & PIP
Mirror mode & rotation mode
Failover input switch
Individual picture mode settings
Instant screen mode switching via hotkeys

Suitable for surgical environments

Optical bonding

Sharp and vibrant images

The 32HS710S is engineered with optical bonding technology, seamlessly integrating the backlight, module, and glass without air gaps, and further enhanced with Anti-glare, Anti-reflection, and Anti-fingerprint coatings on the front glass. This combination significantly improves display readability by minimizing reflections and glare, optimizing image clarity and color accuracy even in brightly lit environments.

31.5-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor displaying a high-resolution surgical procedure, designed for precision in medical environments.

The video compares a surgical display with and without optical bonding. The right, with optical bonding, is brighter and clearer than the left.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without optical bonding.

Anti-glare coating

The anti-glare coating of optically bonded glass reduces screen glare and reflection, providing improved readability in brightly lit operating rooms.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AG.

Anti-reflection coating

The anti-reflection coating of optically bonded glass minimizes the reflection of visible light wavelengths, which can enhance image clarity.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AR.

Anti-fingerprint coating

The anti-fingerprint coating of optically bonded glass reduces contamination from fingerprints and smudges, helping to maintain a clear image of the surgical area.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AF.

IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front) & IK06

With IP45 (Front) and IP32 (Except for front) ratings, 32HS710S is suitable for surgical environments where blood and other bodily fluids are likely to splash. Additionally, this monitor offers high resistance to physical impact, as denoted by its IK06 rating.

IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front) & IK06

With IP45 (Front) and IP32 (Except for front) ratings, 32HS710S is suitable for surgical environments where blood and other bodily fluids are likely to splash. Additionally, this monitor offers high resistance to physical impact, as denoted by its IK06 rating.

The video shows a medical display being splashed with water, highlighting its IP45 rating for the front and IP32 for the rest, indicating water and dust resistance.
The video shows a blurred medical display, indicating an IK06 rating, which highlights its impact resistance.
The video shows a medical display being splashed with water, highlighting its IP45 rating for the front and IP32 for the rest, indicating water and dust resistance.
The video shows a blurred medical display, indicating an IK06 rating, which highlights its impact resistance.
The video shows a medical display being splashed with water, highlighting its IP45 rating for the front and IP32 for the rest, indicating water and dust resistance.

IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front) & IK06

With IP45 (Front) and IP32 (Except for front) ratings, 32HS710S is suitable for surgical environments where blood and other bodily fluids are likely to splash. Additionally, this monitor offers high resistance to physical impact, as denoted by its IK06 rating.

The video shows a blurred medical display, indicating an IK06 rating, which highlights its impact resistance.

IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front) & IK06

With IP45 (Front) and IP32 (Except for front) ratings, 32HS710S is suitable for surgical environments where blood and other bodily fluids are likely to splash. Additionally, this monitor offers high resistance to physical impact, as denoted by its IK06 rating.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

9.2kg lightweight

This monitor weighs less than 10 kg and can be used with 32-inch surgical monitor arms.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

User convenience

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

With a wide color range of DCI-P3 95% (CIE 1976 DCI-P3), the 32HS710S offers high-quality image performance.

*Comparison of DCI-P3 (triangles outlined with gray dotted lines). The 32HS710S (triangles outlined in black) supports the color gamut of DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976).
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Up to 4 PBP & PIP

Monitor various information on a single screen

As the 32HS710S supports up to 4 PBP & PIP, medical professionals can monitor various critical information streams concurrently on a single screen, which can enhance operational efficiency and decision-making. For example, medical staff can view a combination of laparoscopic and fluoroscopic images while monitoring vital signs.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Clone screen

Using a clone screen function that replicates the entire display content onto a secondary monitor through HDMI output, members of the surgical team can visually monitor the progress of surgery which can help facilitate efficient collaboration and communication.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Mirror mode & rotation mode

Mirror mode and Rotation mode allow users to adjust the display for optimal viewing, whether flipping the image horizontally or rotating it 180 degrees to match the orientation of the surgical camera.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Failover input switch

The Failover Input Switch feature on this monitor provides uninterrupted display by automatically switching to an alternative video source if the primary input fails. This function is compatible across all interfaces, including HDMI, SDI, DVI, and
DP, offering flexibility in setup and redundancy in signal sources. This seamless transition between inputs minimizes disruptions and provides consistent video output, essential for surgical applications where continuity and image clarity are highly important.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Individual picture mode settings for each input sources

This monitor allows for picture mode settings to be configured separately for each input source. 

The video shows a medical monitor adjusting picture modes to match different input sources such as SDI, HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI-D, enhancing clarity for various types of surgical video.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Instant Screen Mode Switching via Hotkeys

This monitor supports instant screen mode switching via input hotkeys and PBP hotkeys.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight

    9.2 kg

CONNECTIVITY

  • USB

    USB 3.0 1 Upstream, 1 Downstream

DISPLAY

  • Resolution

    4K (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    31.5-inch (16 : 9)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5 ms (GtG at faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178° (Right / Left), 178° (Up / Down)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    800 cd/m2

  • Color Bit

    10 bit

  • Surface Treatment

    Protection Glass (Optical Bonding, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Glare)

  • Backlight Technology

    LED

  • Peak Brightness (Typ)

    2,000 cd/m2

FEATURES

  • DICOM Compliant

    Yes

  • Brightness stabilization

    500 cd/m²

  • Failover Input Switch

    Yes

  • HDR

    HDR 10, HDR Effect

  • PBP/PIP

    Yes (2 / 3 / 4 PBP) / Yes

POWER

  • AC Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    100W

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    200 x 100 mm / 100 x 100 mm

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.