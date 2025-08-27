LG 32-inch 4K Surgical monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*Specifications may vary by region and all features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice or obligation.
Suitable for surgical environments
Optical bonding
IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front) & IK06
9.2kg lightweight
User convenience
Up to 4 PBP & PIP
Mirror mode & rotation mode
Failover input switch
Individual picture mode settings
Instant screen mode switching via hotkeys
Suitable for surgical environments
Optical bonding
Sharp and vibrant images
The 32HS710S is engineered with optical bonding technology, seamlessly integrating the backlight, module, and glass without air gaps, and further enhanced with Anti-glare, Anti-reflection, and Anti-fingerprint coatings on the front glass. This combination significantly improves display readability by minimizing reflections and glare, optimizing image clarity and color accuracy even in brightly lit environments.
31.5-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor displaying a high-resolution surgical procedure, designed for precision in medical environments.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without optical bonding.
Anti-glare coating
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AG.
Anti-reflection coating
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AR.
Anti-fingerprint coating
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AF.
IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front) & IK06
With IP45 (Front) and IP32 (Except for front) ratings, 32HS710S is suitable for surgical environments where blood and other bodily fluids are likely to splash. Additionally, this monitor offers high resistance to physical impact, as denoted by its IK06 rating.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
9.2kg lightweight
This monitor weighs less than 10 kg and can be used with 32-inch surgical monitor arms.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
User convenience
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
With a wide color range of DCI-P3 95% (CIE 1976 DCI-P3), the 32HS710S offers high-quality image performance.
*Comparison of DCI-P3 (triangles outlined with gray dotted lines). The 32HS710S (triangles outlined in black) supports the color gamut of DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976).
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
Up to 4 PBP & PIP
Monitor various information on a single screen
As the 32HS710S supports up to 4 PBP & PIP, medical professionals can monitor various critical information streams concurrently on a single screen, which can enhance operational efficiency and decision-making. For example, medical staff can view a combination of laparoscopic and fluoroscopic images while monitoring vital signs.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
Clone screen
Using a clone screen function that replicates the entire display content onto a secondary monitor through HDMI output, members of the surgical team can visually monitor the progress of surgery which can help facilitate efficient collaboration and communication.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
Mirror mode & rotation mode
Mirror mode and Rotation mode allow users to adjust the display for optimal viewing, whether flipping the image horizontally or rotating it 180 degrees to match the orientation of the surgical camera.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
Failover input switch
The Failover Input Switch feature on this monitor provides uninterrupted display by automatically switching to an alternative video source if the primary input fails. This function is compatible across all interfaces, including HDMI, SDI, DVI, and
DP, offering flexibility in setup and redundancy in signal sources. This seamless transition between inputs minimizes disruptions and provides consistent video output, essential for surgical applications where continuity and image clarity are highly important.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
Individual picture mode settings for each input sources
This monitor allows for picture mode settings to be configured separately for each input source.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
Instant Screen Mode Switching via Hotkeys
This monitor supports instant screen mode switching via input hotkeys and PBP hotkeys.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight
9.2 kg
CONNECTIVITY
USB
USB 3.0 1 Upstream, 1 Downstream
DISPLAY
Resolution
4K (3,840 x 2,160)
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
31.5-inch (16 : 9)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5 ms (GtG at faster)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178° (Right / Left), 178° (Up / Down)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
800 cd/m2
Color Bit
10 bit
Surface Treatment
Protection Glass (Optical Bonding, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Glare)
Backlight Technology
LED
Peak Brightness (Typ)
2,000 cd/m2
FEATURES
DICOM Compliant
Yes
Brightness stabilization
500 cd/m²
Failover Input Switch
Yes
HDR
HDR 10, HDR Effect
PBP/PIP
Yes (2 / 3 / 4 PBP) / Yes
POWER
AC Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Max.)
100W
MECHANICAL
Wall Mountable [mm]
200 x 100 mm / 100 x 100 mm