4K OLED Hospitality TV
4K OLED Hospitality TV

4K OLED Hospitality TV

55WM960H (EU/CIS)
Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Solutions
  • Google Cast
  • AirPlay
  • Netflix
More

Gallery Design 4K OLED Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

A TV is framed on a hotel wall, and the TV screen is showing a work of art.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

LG OLED Self-lit

LG Hotel TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deep black, the rich colors and the vivid picture quality.

Glittering crystals with rich colors and vivid picture quality.

Artwork Adorning Your Walls

WM960H is an art-inspired TV with perfect lines, ultra-thin bezel, and sleek design, featuring a narrow gap between the wall and the screen. LG Hospitality TVs shine the spotlight on your content and complement the interior of hotel rooms even when they're turned off.

The TV has a very thin bezel, enhancing screen immersion and offering a beautiful exterior.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise’s CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels* provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from CP (Content Provider) channels including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest’ request will be satisfied with immediate response.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

* Currently supports in Germany, Spain, France, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal and please check with your local sales for other EU countries.

LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast

Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!

Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.

* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.

Works with AirPlay

With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.

A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control which will be your starting point to prepare for the suites of next generation through artificial intelligence.

The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application

Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on WM960H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.

The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.

* Netflix membership required.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    55

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    700 nit (APL 25%)

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

  • Game Optimizer

    YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES(Teletext Only)

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    G3

  • Stand Type

    No Stand (Wall Mount Only)

  • Front color

    - (Cinema Screen)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    Yes

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 23

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Built-in)

  • Multi-View

    YES

  • AOD

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (HDMI2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    Yes

  • IoT

    Yes

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES (LCM)

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

AUDIO(SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    40W

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION(HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION(CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (2ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 200 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1222 x 703 x 27.2 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1360 x 810 x 172 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    6.2/6.2/6.2/11.1 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    1.5/1.5/1.5/1.5 mm

  • Weight without Stand

    1.5/1.5/1.5/1.5 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    17.4 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    366W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    332W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

STANDARD(EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65

STANDARD(EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    G

  • SDR On mode

    84W

  • HDR Grade

    G

  • HDR On mode

    180W

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    MMR

  • Power Cable

    YES (2.3M / attached Angle)

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

Datasheet

extension : pdf
WM960H(EU_CIS)_Datasheet(low)_LG Commercial TV_250604.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.