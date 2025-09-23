We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Gallery Design 4K OLED Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
A TV is mounted on a hotel wall, displaying a colorful scene.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
LG OLED Self-lit
LG Hotel TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deep black, the rich colors and the vivid picture quality.
Glittering crystals with rich colors and vivid picture quality.
Artwork Adorning Your Walls
WM960H is an art-inspired TV with perfect lines, ultra-thin bezel, and sleek design, featuring a narrow gap between the wall and the screen. LG Hospitality TVs shine the spotlight on your content and complement the interior of hotel rooms even when they're turned off.
The TV has a very thin bezel, enhancing screen immersion and offering a beautiful exterior.
Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise’s CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels* provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from CP (Content Provider) channels including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest’ request will be satisfied with immediate response.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
* Currently supports in Germany, Spain, France, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal and please check with your local sales for other EU countries.
LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast
Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!
Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.
* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.
Works with AirPlay
With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.
A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control which will be your starting point to prepare for the suites of next generation through artificial intelligence.
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on WM960H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
* Netflix membership required.
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
65
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Brightness (Typ.)
700 nit (APL 25%)
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
Yes
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
Game Optimizer
YES
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Digital
DVB-T2/C/S2
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
SECAM / PAL
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
YES(Teletext Only)
DESIGN
Tool Name
G3
Stand Type
No Stand (Wall Mount Only)
Front color
- (Cinema Screen)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
Pro:Centric Cloud
YES
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
Pro:Centric V
YES
Pro:Centric Server
Yes
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
webOS version
webOS 23
Web Browser
Yes
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Built-in)
Multi-View
YES
AOD
YES
Gallery Mode
Yes
Wi-Fi
YES
Bluetooth
YES
Soft AP
Yes
Screen Share
Yes
DIAL
Yes
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
HDMI-ARC
Yes (HDMI2)
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
Yes
IoT
Yes
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
EzManager
YES
USB Cloning
YES
Wake on RF
YES
WOL
YES
SNMP
YES
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
Multi IR Code
YES
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
Welcome Video
YES
One Channel Map
YES (LCM)
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
Instant ON
YES
V-Lan Tag
YES
Mobile Remote
YES
Port Block
YES
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
Energy Saving mode
YES
AUDIO(SOUND)
Speaker (Audio Output)
40W
AI Sound
YES
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES
LG Sound Sync
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION(HOSPITAL)
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION(CORPORATE/RETAIL)
NTP sync timer
YES
BEACON
YES
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
CONNECTIVITIES
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
RF In
YES (2ea)
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
Headphone Out
YES
CI Slot
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
MECHANICAL
VESA Compatible
300 x 300 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1441 x 826 x 24.3mm
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1600 x 970 x 172mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
6.2/6.2/6.2/11.1 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
1.5/1.5/1.5/1.5 mm
Weight without Stand
1.5/1.5/1.5/1.5 mm
Weight in Shipping
23.9 kg
POWER SPEC.
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
Power Consumption(Max)
500W
Power Consumption(Typ)
424W
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
Safety
CB, CU TR
EMC
CE
STANDARD(EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
Luminance Ratio (%)
65
STANDARD(EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))
SDR Grade
F
SDR On mode
105W
HDR Grade
G
HDR On mode
213W
ACCESSORIES
Remote type
MMR
Power Cable
YES (2.3M / attached Angle)
INFO
Category
Pro:Centric Smart